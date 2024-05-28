Dan Evans and Katie Boulter complete first-round British wipeout at French Open

Dan Evans and Katie Boulter were both beaten in the first round of the French Open to complete a total British wipeout.

Evans fell to Holger Rune in straight sets before Boulter suffered late-night heartbreak against Paula Badosa.

They joined Jack Draper, Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie and Harriet Dart through the exit door to complete a British challenge as miserable as the Paris weather.

Evans declared himself “fed up with umpires” after he suffered another first-round defeat at his least favourite grand slam.

The British number three had a furious row with umpire Jaume Campistol after the Spanish official had two lengthy discussions with the young Dane in the third set.

Campistol issued Rune a warning for smashing his racket on the ground and then in the next game talked through a line call while Evans waited to serve.

Evans was immediately broken and lost his rag at the official, fuming: “He doesn’t need a conversation on my serve. Let the f****** match play.

“Do your job! You don’t have to have a conversation with him. It’s twice in two games. Madness.”

The 34-year-old, fined after a recent argument with an umpire in Rome, said after his 6-4 6-4 6-4 defeat: “I’m fed up with the umpires, full stop.

Evans was no match for Rune (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

“One second he has a conversation the game before because he’s hit his racket. I don’t care if he wants a conversation on his serve – but it’s not really a conversation about the other one.

“Guy sees the ball, the other guy says the ball is out, that’s it. I feel like I’m on a roll and and I was disrupted, but it’s not Rune’s fault if he’s allowed to have a conversation.

“It was just a chat. And I’m waiting to serve. It’s freezing on the court. The match was flowing great and then it just stopped in the middle and I don’t understand.

“But anyway, that’s not the reason I lost. That’s just part of the issue, part of the problem, but he’ll be back in work again tomorrow.”

Evans had earlier been left in a flap by a pigeon, who got under Court Suzanne Lenglen’s new roof and dive-bombed him.

Holger is up and running, check out his R1 highlights 🎬#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/aFHvNlJrSf — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 28, 2024

The 34-year-old could at least force a smile as the ‘clay pigeon’ landed on the baseline and Rune and a ball kid shooed it away.

But was Rune who was homing in on victory to condemn Evans to a sixth first-round defeat in seven visits to Paris.

It was also a seventh straight loss and a 16th since the turn of the year, leaving Evans slipping down the pecking order in the rankings.

Boulter’s defeat was probably the most agonising of the lot after she was a set and a break up to Spanish former world number two Badosa.

The British number one had three break points for 6-5 in the second, missed them all and was finally beaten at 11.30pm, at the end of a rain-interrupted day in the French capital.