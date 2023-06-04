Dan Evans - Dan Evans, British tennis - and the problem with being ‘too posh’ - Getty Images/Clive Brunskill

Tennis in Britain, Dan Evans said last week, is too elitist. This felt like a truism – as if he had said that dinosaurs are extinct. The more interesting question is: “What, if anything, can we do about it?”

This sport, as any player or parent knows first-hand, is dominated by the same home-counties types who sit on the council of the Lawn Tennis Association. Evans was perhaps exaggerating slightly when he said that “10 times out of 10 they [players who make a living from the game] are from a very nice area”.

But the broader pattern is hard to deny. At entry level, many clubs are highly affordable. Yet they mostly sit in leafy suburbs and look askance at roughnecks from further afield.

Then, as you ascend the ladder, the financial imperatives escalate. It is the coaching costs, and especially the travel expenses, that mount up. To optimise your international ranking as a youngster, you need to be able to plan a 12-month schedule, with frequent flights outside the UK. Like everything in tennis, the challenge is more complex than it first appears.

Take the case of Serena Nash (now 25 and out of tennis) – a former British junior No 1 from a black working-class family in Yorkshire. As a teenager, Nash found an angel investor who funded occasional trips to European events. But she felt such pressure to justify his investment that her performance suffered. So how should we deal with this issue?

Well, there are plenty of experts who say it is a red herring. Of course, it would be nice to level the playing field with bursaries for less affluent young prospects. And yet, even with the annual £50 million windfall from Wimbledon, the LTA’s budget will not stretch to systematic social engineering.

“Not only am I working-class myself,” said the British coach Calvin Betton, “but I used to coach a guy who was so hard up that his family were being evicted from houses. You can’t give someone like that a couple of grand to help him out, because it won’t touch the sides.

“You need to go narrow and deep – and that’s actually what the LTA have done with these £70,000 Pro Scholarship Programme contracts, which have coaching and physio and travel locked in. They’ve put Paul Jubb [the 23-year-old who grew up on a council estate in Hull] on one of those.

Paul Jubb - Getty Images/Eddie Mulholland

At the same time, though, it’s hard to move the dial with only five PSP students.” Particularly when two (Jodie Burrage and Harriet Dart) were privately educated. Former LTA performance director David Felgate, who now runs the independent Junior Tennis Coaching programme, is broadly in agreement and he said:

“Look around the world and you’ll see that most pros come from comfortable backgrounds, whatever the nation. Barriers to entry are not unique to Britain.”

That does not mean we should stop trying altogether. Felgate says he would still like to see funding more widely spread. The same coaches query the idea that working-class players must necessarily be hungrier than more affluent ones, on the grounds that they have no safety net.

Betton – who took a pair of working-class prospects to the top of the British junior rankings – says that the most ambitious and determined youngster he ever worked with was the son of a surgeon and a GP.

‘Successful tennis players are often outsiders’

If there is a sweet spot in tennis development – again, not just in Britain but around the world – it applies to immigrant families. Successful tennis players are often outsiders in some way, which explains why they settle on an individual discipline when team sports are more social and better organised. Emma Raducanu is a classic example: a first-generation Briton with a Romanian father and a Chinese mother.

The whole family had a powerful work ethic, but were comfortable enough to live in the pleasant London suburb of Orpington: a tennis hotbed, by Britain’s limited standards. Much of this comes back to culture. If you are a Nash or a Jubb, and you climb to the top of the British junior pyramid, you are already a lightning strike in human form, because so few working-class kids are exposed to tennis in the first place.

In contrast, every French primary-schooler can be seen grasping a tiny racket on Wednesday morning (the day dedicated to sport). Some of these themes are addressed in Judy Murray’s forthcoming novel, The Wild Card, which focuses on a working-class heroine who hits the big time. As Murray told Telegraph Sport:

“My character, Abi, has a difficult childhood but is incredibly fortunate to meet Georgie, a friend with means, who has a mother who will take them anywhere and a court in the back garden. “I didn’t do that by accident,” Murray added. “I was trying to highlight how difficult it is to make it without huge family support.

That’s why I’ve been working with my local community to see if we can deliver more localised competition, thus removing the need to travel far and wide. Look at Italy, who are really flying at the professional level. They made a massive investment in their clubs and places to play, and they’re staging more Futures events than anyone else.” Murray has hit upon something here.

Clubs shape culture, and Britain’s tennis clubs tend to be less competition-centric than their European counterparts. Many function as hubs for lads and ladies who lunch, and are reluctant to let ambitious juniors disturb the hobbyists – especially juniors who wear the wrong kind of shoes.

