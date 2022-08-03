Dan Evans breezes past Kyle Edmund in all-British clash in Washington

PA Sport Staff
·3 min read
Dan Evans secured his place in the third round at the Citi Open with a straight-sets victory over fellow Briton Kyle Edmund.

The 32-year-old 16th seed made short work of dispensing with an opponent working his way back from a lengthy injury lay-off to win 6-1 6-2 in a little more than an hour in Washington.

He will now face either America’s Taylor Fritz or Australian Alexei Popyrin in the next round while Edmund reflects on his return to singles action after 20 months out following three knee operations.

Speaking on court afterwards, Evans said: “My focus was very good. I had a bit of a blip at the end, but I thought I didn’t do much wrong. He hit, I think, three winners.

“I’m just really happy to be going still. It’s always nice to start a new swing off with a win and it’s nice to be through to the third round.”

Evans took just 22 minutes to claim the first set for the loss of a single game as he capitalised on a series of errors by a rusty Edmund.

Dan Evans needed just 62 minutes to beat compatriot Kyle Edmund in Washington
Dan Evans needed just 62 minutes to beat compatriot Kyle Edmund in Washington (Adam Davy/PA)

He broke to 15 in the opening game and repeated the feat in the fifth and seventh, with unforced errors costing the former British number one dearly.

Edmund, 27, held serve with an ace to level the second set at 1-1, but again errors proved costly as Evans raced into a 4-1 lead with a near-faultless display.

He broke again to serve for the match as Edmund’s first serve deserted him, but was pegged back immediately after his opponent produced a fine forehand return and then an exquisite drop-shot to earn his chance.

However, the respite proved temporary with Evans clinching victory in 62 minutes at the second time of asking.

Jack Draper bowed out in Washington to top seed Andrey Rublev
Jack Draper bowed out in Washington to top seed Andrey Rublev (John Walton/PA)

Top seed Andrey Rublev eased through courtesy of a 6-4 6-2 win over Briton Jack Draper.

The 24-year-old had to remain patient in a tight first set as six break points came and went before he converted the seventh to take a 5-4 lead, and he duly obliged on serve to cement his advantage.

A forehand error from the 20-year-old handed Rublev a second-set break and a 2-1 lead and although he had to save two break points in the next game, he managed to see out a comfortable victory.

Emma Raducanu claimed her first win of the North American hard court season, one day after after her professional doubles debut alongside fellow teenager Clara Tauson ended with a straight-sets loss in the US capital.

Amid humid conditions late on Tuesday, the reigning US Open champion pulled out some impressive groundstrokes to defeat Louisa Chirico 6-4 6-2 in 87 minutes.

The American qualifier came undone with 42 unforced errors to her opponent’s 18, while the British world number 10 won 76 per cent of her first and second serves. Raducanu started her DC debut slowly before easily rolling to victory after breaking Chirico’s serve to take a 3-2 lead in the second set.

The second seed will next face Camila Osorio, who was bundled out by Harriet Dart in the first round at the Rothesay Classic Birmingham in June, after the 67th-ranked Colombian defeated returning-from-injury former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in straight sets.

