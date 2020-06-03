Dan Carter, 38, set to return to Super Rugby with Blues

Dan Carter recently played in Europe with Racing 92 - AFP

New Zealand great Dan Carter is to make a surprise return to Super Rugby on a short-term contract with the Blues, according to reports.

The 38 year-old fly-half, who scored 1,598 from 112 Tests for the All Blacks over a 12-year international career, is due to be unveiled on Friday as a player-mentor role for the Auckland-based franchise during Super Rugby Aotearoa.

Rumours began circulating on Wednesday after a leaked WhatsApp message from Blues coach Leon MacDonald, a former teammate of Carter with New Zealand and the Crusaders, appeared to confirm the coup.

“Dan Carter will be joining the squad as injury cover for Stevie [fly-half Stephen Perofeta],” read the message, apparently sent by MacDonald to a group called ‘Blues Team’.

“His motive is to give back to NZ rugby through sharing his experience/knowledge with us. Great opportunity to learn from one of the game’s greats.

“It will be a bit of a hectic introduction (with media etc) so please make him feel welcome on arrival tomorrow like we always do!!”

Since winning Rugby World Cup 2015 with New Zealand, Carter has represented Racing 92 in France and Kobelco Steelers in Japan.

He had signed a two-year contract for the latter, and won the Top League title in his first season, but left early amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Carter, alongside Richie McCaw as one of two men to have been named World Rugby player of the year on three separate occasions, did not announce his retirement at any stage. However, he has publicly denied rumours of a move to club rugby in America.

At the Blues he would link up with current New Zealand star Beauden Barrett, a two-time World Rugby player of the year, as well as Rieko Ioane and England international Joe Marchant.

MacDonald’s team begins their Super Rugby Aotearoa schedule against Hurricanes, Barrett’s former side, on June 14 at Eden Park.

The competition, established as a contingency following the abandonment of the regular Super Rugby competition, comprises 10 weeks of Kiwi derbies.

On Tuesday, it was announced that law tweaks, including red cards that constitute a 20-minute sin-bin rather than a permanent sending-off and golden-point tiebreaker to decide drawn matches, would be in play.

Even without Barrett, who has yet to make his debut, Blues had enjoyed a strong start to the 2020 campaign with five wins from seven matches.