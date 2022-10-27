Dan Biggar in talks over shock mid-season exit from Northampton Saints - GETTY IMAGES/BOB BRADFORD

Dan Biggar, the Wales and Northampton Saints fly-half, is in advanced talks for an extraordinary mid-season departure to Toulon, Telegraph Sport has learnt.

Northampton announced at the start of the month that Biggar would leave the club at the end of the season, but it is understood that talks for the fly-half's departure have accelerated - with Toulon the likely destination - although a formal contract has yet to be signed.

The move would come as a huge blow to Northampton's Premiership title hopes and would leave the Saints with talented youngster Finn Smith, who recently signed for the club after Worcester Warriors' collapse, James Grayson and Matthew Arden as front-line fly-halves.

Neither Smith or Arden have yet made a senior appearance for the club, while England international George Furbank has also deputised at 10 on occasion.

Biggar, who has made 69 appearances for the Saints, is currently injured and missed out on Wayne Pivac's Wales squad for the autumn internationals due to injury. A move to France would not rule out Biggar from international duty with the Rugby World Cup a year away.

Biggar made the switch to Saints from the Ospreys ahead of the 2018/19 campaign and has guided the club to two top-four finishes in the four Premiership seasons. The 33-year-old has started every Northampton match in which he has played and has scored 614 points for the club.

When news of his departure was announced, Biggar said: “I have loved my time at Northampton Saints, a traditional rugby Club which is full of great people from top to bottom. It has been a privilege to wear the Black, Green and Gold jersey.

“I wish I could have played more for the Club – I missed a few matches over the last few years due to my international commitments, but there isn’t a better place to play rugby than Franklin’s Gardens in front of an incredible group of supporters."