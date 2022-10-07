Dan Biggar open to overseas move once he leaves Northampton

Dan Biggar is open to a move overseas once he leaves Northampton at the end of the season but has yet to receive any offers.

The Wales captain indicated his preference would be to pursue an “adventure” at a club in France or Japan after it was announced that his commitments at Franklin’s Gardens will come to a close in June.

Mapping out the twilight of his career, Biggar also indicated he would retire from international rugby after next autumn’s World Cup before eventually returning to Wales.

We can today confirm that Dan Biggar will leave the Club at the end of the 2022/23 season. A class act both on and off the field, his presence will be missed at the Gardens. Let’s go out on a high, Biggs 🖤💚💛 — Northampton Saints 😇 (@SaintsRugby) October 7, 2022

Saints and the Gallagher Premiership will feel the loss of a steely competitor as another big name exits the English top flight, but as yet the soon to be 33-year-old has no destination.

In fact, the only interest he has received is an audacious approach from a semi-professional team outside Northampton.

“I’m open to anything really. I’m not going to shut myself or close myself off to any offers. I wouldn’t rule out anything,” said Biggar, who is in his fifth season at Saints.

“It’s got to be the right move for me, but also it’s got be the right move for my young family as well.

“I’m quite open to seeing different parts of the world, different cultures. I’m not saying that’s definite because I’ve got to get an offer from somewhere first and at the minute there’s nothing on the table.

Northampton Saints can today confirm that Dan Biggar will leave the Club at the end of the 2022/23 season. Read more on our website ⬇️#GallagherPrem — Premiership Rugby (@premrugby) October 7, 2022

“One of the boys actually coaches a semi-pro team in the area and he’s put the first offer on the table – £100 a week and a couple of beers in the bar afterwards! That’s my best current offer so I’m waiting for someone to try and top it!

“We’ve also spoken as a family and said that it’s about possibly having an adventure because we know where we’re going to settle eventually – back home when rugby finishes.”

The greatest financial rewards will be available in France and Japan and Biggar is keen to broaden a distinguished career that has included appearances on two Lions tours.

“They both sort of come with pros and cons. The seasons in France tend to run a little bit longer with lots of tough, attritional games and lots of travelling,” he said.

“But if you need to get back to the UK or to Wales it’s a lot easier than if you’re in Tokyo. I loved Japan when I was out there in 2019 for the World Cup.

“I’m really jealous of players who have been to a few different places and played in different leagues, different countries, different cultures.

Dan Biggar is the current Wales captain (Nigel French/PA)

“When they sit back and finish their career, just to say that they lived in France or possibly Tokyo, is a really cool thing.”

Biggar will turn 34 midway during next autumn’s World Cup and he sees the end of the tournament as a natural cut off point for a Test career that currently spans 103 caps.

“The end of the World Cup cycle is probably a good time to go,” he said.

“You look at people in different sports and very, very rarely do you get to to be able to call time yourself. It appeals that it’s my decision rather than someone else’s.”

Northampton revealed that financial constraints shaped the decision to part company at the end of the season as Premiership clubs contend with a reduced salary cap and the number of marquee players dropping from two to one.