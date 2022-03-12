Dan Biggar ‘frustrated, annoyed, disappointed’ after Wales beaten by France

Phil Blanche, PA
·3 min read

Wales captain Dan Biggar said he was “annoyed” by France’s narrow Cardiff victory that left Les Bleus within touching distance of a first Guinness Six Nations title and Grand Slam since 2010.

France overcame Wales 13-9 at the Principality Stadium as the defending Six Nations champions lost for the third time in four games this season.

Victory over England in Paris next week will confirm France as European champions, but Biggar felt Wales should have ended their visitors’ Grand Slam quest.

Outside-half Biggar, who kicked Wales’ nine points, said: “I’m annoyed really is the bottom line, that we haven’t picked up certainly one win in the last two games

“I’m frustrated, annoyed, disappointed – all those things. We said in the huddle after the game that we could have nicked it in Twickenham a couple of weeks ago, coming back after not starting well.

“I thought tonight we were the better team against the best team in the world at the moment.

“Big Test matches hinge on one or two big moments. We didn’t quite nail ours and France took theirs.”

Wales saw their own 2021 Grand Slam hopes ended by France in a heartbreaking 32-30 Paris defeat.

This campaign has been far more of a struggle for a Welsh side who head into the final weekend with only one win, against Scotland, under their belt.

But Biggar said: “You know when you play well and you know when you play poorly.

“We played very poorly on the opening weekend in Dublin, and we’ve certainly got better as the tournament has gone on.

Wales v France &#x002013; Guinness Six Nations &#x002013; Principality Stadium
Wales number eight Taulupe Faletau attempts to break through the France defence (David Davies/PA)

“We were one score away from beating France, we were one score away from beating England.

“That’s annoying and frustrating, but there’s no doubt we’re in a much better place than when we kicked off against Ireland in Dublin.

“We’ve got to make sure we come here next Saturday, do a good job on Italy, and finish the campaign on a high.”

Biggar could win his 100th Wales cap against bottom-placed Italy in Cardiff.

Alun Wyn Jones file photo
Alun Wyn Jones will return to the Wales squad for the final Six Nations game against Italy after recovering from a shoulder operation (Adam Davy/PA)

Alun Wyn Jones, Test rugby’s most capped player with 161 appearances for Wales and the British and Irish Lions, is also set to feature against the Azzurri after undergoing shoulder surgery in the autumn.

Head coach Wayne Pivac said of long-time captain Jones: “He’ll be officially added to the squad this weekend.

“He’s worked very, very hard as Alun Wyn does. He’s been training with the team, helping prepare the team for this week’s game. He’ll be available for selection.”

France looked as if they could win comfortably when flanker Anthony Jelonch strolled over for the game’s only try after just nine minutes.

But Wales fought back and there was never more than one score between the sides, with a real arm wrestle providing no points at all in the final 33 minutes.

France head coach Fabien Galthie said: “Wales were very tactical and tried to push us back with a lot of very long kicks.

“We managed to react well to their game. We knew it would be difficult because they have won the competition several times, and it’s not by chance.

“We had a team that was ill, half of them with flu and half of them with Covid.

“But despite the virus the team has managed to get a victory, and that’s the most important thing.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Alex Ovechkin gets away with blatant penalty, Capitals tie game with 1 second left

    Some poor officiating earned the Washington Capitals an extra point in the standings.

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • Devils not planning to re-sign P.K. Subban

    General manager Tom Fitzgerald says the Devils will move on from P.K. Subban — but will it happen before the trade deadline?

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • Wings put alternate captain Danny DeKeyser on waivers for his birthday

    Veteran Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser was gifted a not-so-special birthday present from the only franchise he's ever known.

  • Phil Kessel extends ironman streak with 1 shift, then flies home for birth of child

    Phil Kessel had a very eventful Tuesday night.

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Chris Boucher on his relationship with Goran Dragic, getting booed

    Raptors fans let Goran Dragic have it in his return to Toronto last week and Chris Boucher touches on the game and what his encounters with Dragic were like. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Drama feels different in Toronto & Vancouver ahead of trade deadline

    Amidst rumours of the Leafs making a move for J.T. Miller, Canucks fans are split on whether their team should re-sign the star forward who turns 29 next week. It's never quiet in Toronto or Vancouver.&nbsp;

  • Jared McCann signs 5-year extension with Kraken

    The Seattle Kraken will not move Jared McCann at the deadline, instead extending their partnership by five seasons.

  • Twisted metal is becoming a live-action show

    The long-disappeared game Twisted metal is coming back and will be adapted to a live-action show!

  • Gary Trent Jr. thinks ‘sky is the limit’ for Raptors

    Gary Trent Jr. addressed the media after his 42-point performance against the Suns. The Raptors guard spoke about having Fred VanVleet back in the lineup, how offensive rebounding is contagious, and what he feels Toronto can accomplish as the season winds down. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.