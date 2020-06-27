Dan Aykroyd says 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' sets up sequels

Ghostbusters: Afterlife will honour Harold Ramis, promises Dan Aykroyd (Image by Columbia Pictures)

Ghostbusters: Afterlife hasn’t even been release yet, but Dan Aykroyd is already looking beyond the upcoming sci-fi sequel to its potential follow-ups

Aykroyd recently told Entertainment Weekly that Jason Reitman, the son of original director Ivan Reitman, has done an incredible job “passing the DNA of the first two movies directly to the new generation,” and there’s still clearly plenty more left to be explored.

“It’s just a lot of fun to see these terrific young actors slinging the old Cadillac around and having the equipment in their hands,” Aykroyd said of new cast Finn Wolfhard, McKenna Grace, Carrie Coon, and Paul Rudd.

“The story that develops from that is scary and funny and heartfelt and also funny. And it feeds into the possibility of more follow-ups with this group and with others who want to join."

Harold Ramis, who co-wrote and starred in the original Ghostbusters films with Aykroyd, will be honored in Afterlife (Image by Columbia Pictures)

Aykroyd also took this chance to open up about how Ghostbusters: Afterlife will represent Harold Ramis, who co-wrote the original films with Aykroyd and also starred as Egon Spengler. Ramis unfortunately passed away at the age of 69 in February, 2014, and Aykroyd insists that Afterlife is going to honour him in a worthwhile fashion.

"To have that formation without that man standing right there on the line with us was a pretty serious adjustment,” admitted Aykroyd, before insisting, “He will be very well represented in the new film, I can tell you that. He’s very honorably represented."

Unfortunately for Ghostbusters fans, they’re going to have to wait quite a while for Afterlife to actually hit cinemas. Originally scheduled for release on July 10, 2020, Ghostbusters: Afterlife has now been pushed back all the way to March 5, 2021, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.