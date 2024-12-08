Dan Ashworth leaves Man Utd after failing to gel with football operations team

Dan Ashworth has parted ways with Manchester United - Getty Images/Oli Scarff

Manchester United instigated Dan Ashworth’s shock exit after just 159 days as sporting director because he failed to gel in the club’s new football hierarchy.

United announced Ashworth’s departure in a 41-word statement on Sunday morning after it was agreed in a meeting following the dismal 3-2 defeat by Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

Ashworth is understood to have struggled to strike up a working synergy with United’s hands-on chief executive Omar Berrada and technical director Jason Wilcox, the team Sir Jim Ratcliffe had assembled in a bid to overhaul football operations at the beleaguered club.

The 53-year-old’s exit – after barely five months in the role and a long, acrimonious battle with Newcastle to secure his services before a near-£3 million compensation package was agreed with the Tyneside club – is an embarrassment for United.

It is understood that United will not rush to bring in an immediate replacement for Ashworth as they take stock of the situation in the latest drama to engulf the club this year.

While there is no suggestion of a fallout, United resolved that Ashworth’s appointment – considered a coup at the time given his work at Newcastle, Brighton and the Football Association – has not worked out and a change was imperative.

Although the final agreement was said to be mutual, it was United who instigated a move that was firmly backed by Ratcliffe. Ashworth’s exit was agreed in a meeting at Old Trafford with Berrada, whom he reported to, after the error-strewn loss to Forest.

(L-R) Sir David Brailsford, Omar Berrada, Ashworth and Jason Wilcox were responsible for the first stages of the Man Utd rebuild this summer - Getty Images/Chris Brunskill

Berrada and Wilcox know each other well from their time working together at Manchester City and have a strong working dynamic. They are also said to have dovetailed well with Ratcliffe’s advisers, led by Sir Dave Brailsford and Jean-Claude Blanc, the Ineos director of sport and chief executive respectively.

But sources have told Telegraph Sport that did not extend to the same level with Ashworth and that it became apparent he was not the right fit and was struggling to slot in as they had hoped.

Ashworth, who had been put in overall charge of football performance, recruitment and operations at Old Trafford, had been accustomed to greater governance on football matters in his other roles. But he encountered much more crossover in terms of roles and responsibilities at United, where Berrada wields considerable influence.

Ashworth was involved in establishing a shortlist of managers to replace Erik ten Hag based around the requirements of the board, but it was Berrada who was the driving force behind the appointment of Ruben Amorim as head coach.

United paid Ten Hag £10.4 million in compensation after sacking the Dutchman just 115 days after deciding to trigger an extension option in his contract following weeks of deliberation over whether to dismiss him in the summer.

Ashworth did not play a hands-on role in that decision, which was taken before he formally commenced his role on July 1. But the hasty exits of two such high-profile figures in such a manner has not reflected well on United.

In a statement, United said: “Dan Ashworth will be leaving his role as sporting director of Manchester United by mutual agreement. We would like to thank Dan for his work and support during a transitional period for the club and wish him well for the future.”

Ashworth was heavily involved in Man Utd’s summer recruitment – which featured the signing of Joshua Zirkzee - Getty Images/James Gill

Ashworth’s departure comes after Ratcliffe warned in an interview with the United We Stand fanzine that more “difficult and unpopular decisions” are required at United if the club are to return to former glories.

Ashworth joined United with their work in the summer transfer window already well underway. United spent around £180 million acquiring Leny Yoro, Manuel Ugarte, Matthijs de Ligt, Joshua Zirkzee and Noussair Mazraoui.

Ratcliffe was scathing of United’s past recruitment and also launched a damning assessment of the club’s “very poor” data analysis, which he said was “still in the last century”.

They are departments that Ashworth would ordinarily have held huge sway over had he remained in his post and which Ratcliffe wants transformed going forward.

Ratcliffe’s claims that United are no longer an “elite” club but instead a “mediocre” enterprise were underlined against Forest when a succession of individual errors contributed to a sixth league defeat that left them languishing in 13th position.