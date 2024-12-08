🚨 Man Utd confirm Dan Ashworth's exit after just five months

Manchester United's sporting director Dan Ashworth is leaving his role after just five months.

Ashworth was among the first high-profile hires by new Old Trafford supremo Sir Jim Ratcliffe following a lengthy wrangle with his former employers Newcastle.

But the Athletic claim the 53-year-old is already moving on after discussions with chief executive Omar Berrada following Saturday's defeat to Nottingham Forest.

"Dan Ashworth will be leaving his role as Sporting Director of Manchester United by mutual agreement," confirmed a club statement.

"We would like to thank Dan for his work and support during a transitional period for the club and wish him well for the future."

In his brief time with the Red Devils, Ashworth has overseen the arrival of £200m worth of signings and the decision to dispense with Erik ten Hag in October.

