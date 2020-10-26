Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S – Weekly report on share buy-back

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 81 - 26 OCTOBER 2020
On 19 August 2020, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 19 August 2020 up to and including no later than end-October 2020. For details please see announcement no. 21 of 19 August 2020.
Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 10 million (approximately DKK 63 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Total, last announcement
|
500,000
|
97.39
|
48,696,976
|19/10/2020
|11,000
|99.95
|1,099,450
|20/10/2020
|15,000
|97.38
|1,460,700
|21/10/2020
|15,000
|96.14
|1,442,100
|22/10/2020
|25,000
|93.79
|2,344,750
|23/10/2020
|25,000
|94.13
|2,353,250
|Accumulated
|591,000
|97.12
|57,397,226
Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 19 August 2020, the total number of repurchased shares is 591,000 at a total amount of DKK 57,397,226.
With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 2,300,367 treasury shares, corresponding to 5.65%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 40,700,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 38,399,633.
Kind regards
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
Klaus Nyborg
Chairman
For further information:
Klaus Nyborg, Chairman, tel.: +45 3315 0451
Anne-Louise Dam-Rasmussen, Head of Communications, tel.: +45 3273 0624
