DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 7 - 10 JANUARY 2022

On 4 November 2021, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 4 November 2021 up to and including no later than end February 2022. For details, please see announcement no. 75 of 4 November 2021.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 40 million (approximately DKK 263 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK)



Total, last announcement



953.500



155.61



148,372,405 03/01/2022 15,000 170.81 2,562,150 04/01/2022 14,000 177.59 2,486,260 05/01/2022 12,000 178.75 2,145,000 06/01/2022 14,000 175.91 2,462,740 07/01/2022 14,000 175.91 2,462,740 Accumulated 1,022,500 156.96 160,491,295

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 4 November 2021, the total number of repurchased shares is 1,022,500 at a total amount of DKK 160,491,295.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 2,544,939 treasury shares, corresponding to 6.49%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 39,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 36,655,061.

