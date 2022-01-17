DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK
ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 13 - 17 JANUARY 2022
On 4 November 2021, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 4 November 2021 up to and including no later than end February 2022. For details, please see announcement no. 75 of 4 November 2021.
Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 40 million (approximately DKK 263 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:
Date
Number of shares
Average purchase price (DKK)
Transaction value (DKK)
Total, last announcement
10/01/2022
16,000
172.17
2,754,720
11/01/2022
16,000
173.09
2,769,440
12/01/2022
15,000
176.13
2,641,950
13/01/2022
15,000
175.75
2,636,250
14/01/2022
19,000
168.87
3,208,530
Accumulated
1,103,500
158.14
174,502,185
Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 4 November 2021, the total number of repurchased shares is 1,103,500 at a total amount of DKK 174,502,185.
With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 2,625,939 treasury shares, corresponding to 6.70%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 39,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 36,574,061.
Kind regards,
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
Klaus Nyborg
Chairman
For further information:
Thomas France, Investor Communications Partner, tel.: 3315 0451
