Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S – Weekly report on share buy-back

Announcement no. 37 - 7 September 2020

On 19 August 2020, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 19 August 2020 up to and including no later than end-October 2020. For details please see announcement no. 21 of 19 August 2020.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 10 million (approximately DKK 63 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK)



Total, last announcement 110,000 99.02 10,866,030 31/8/2020 17,000 96.10 1,633,700 1/9/2020 15,000 96.75 1,451,250 2/9/2020 15,000 96.78 1,451,700 3/9/2020 15,000 96.55 1,448,250 4/9/2020 18,000 93.29 1,679,220 Accumulated 190,000 97.53 18,530,150

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 19 August 2020, the total number of repurchased shares is 190,000 at a total amount of DKK 18,530,150.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 1,899,367 treasury shares, corresponding to 4.67%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 40,700,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 38,800,633.

