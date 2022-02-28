DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – FINAL WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
·1 min read
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 52 - 28 FEBRUARY 2022

On 4 November 2021, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 4 November 2021 up to and including no later than end February 2022. For details, please see announcement no. 75 of 4 November 2021.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 40 million (approximately DKK 263 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:

Date

Number of shares

Average purchase price (DKK)

Transaction value (DKK)

Total, last announcement



1,580,500



156.86



247,920,835

21/02/2022

15,000

160.72

2,410,800

22/02/2022

14,000

162.59

2,276,260

23/02/2022

16,000

163.56

2,616,960

24/02/2022

25,000

154.87

3,871,750

25/02/2022

23,900

163.27

3,902,153

Accumulated

1,674,400

157.07

262,998,758

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 4 November 2021, the total number of repurchased shares is 1,674,400 at a total amount of DKK 262,998,758.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 3,123,069 treasury shares, corresponding to 7.97%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 39,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 36,076,931.

This concludes the share buy-back programme.

Kind regards,

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

Klaus Nyborg

Chairman

For further information: Thomas France, Investor Communications Partner, tel.: 3315 0451

Attachments


