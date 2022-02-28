DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – FINAL WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK
ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 52 - 28 FEBRUARY 2022
On 4 November 2021, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 4 November 2021 up to and including no later than end February 2022. For details, please see announcement no. 75 of 4 November 2021.
Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 40 million (approximately DKK 263 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:
Date
Number of shares
Average purchase price (DKK)
Transaction value (DKK)
Total, last announcement
21/02/2022
15,000
160.72
2,410,800
22/02/2022
14,000
162.59
2,276,260
23/02/2022
16,000
163.56
2,616,960
24/02/2022
25,000
154.87
3,871,750
25/02/2022
23,900
163.27
3,902,153
Accumulated
1,674,400
157.07
262,998,758
Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 4 November 2021, the total number of repurchased shares is 1,674,400 at a total amount of DKK 262,998,758.
With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 3,123,069 treasury shares, corresponding to 7.97%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 39,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 36,076,931.
This concludes the share buy-back programme.
Kind regards,
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
Klaus Nyborg
Chairman
For further information: Thomas France, Investor Communications Partner, tel.: 3315 0451
