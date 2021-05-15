Damon Weaver, Kid Reporter Who Interviewed President Obama, Dies at 23
Damon Weaver, the kid reporter who gained national attention for interviewing President Barack Obama at the White House, has died. He was 23.
According to the Associated Press, Weaver’s family says he died of natural causes on May 1. His sister, Candace Hardy, confirmed his death to the Palm Beach Post on May 13.
“He was loved by everyone,” Hardy told the Post. “No matter if it was a stranger, his mom or a family member, he was just a ball of light with so much energy. He was always positive, always had a smile on a face and he was always a joy to be around. He left an impact on a lot of people.”
It’s been over a decade since Weaver’s famous interview with Obama in 2009. Then 11, Weaver had 10 minutes with the president in the Diplomatic Room and centered many of his questions around education: school lunches, bullying, conflict resolution and how to succeed.
The moment that perhaps most touched the nation was when Weaver asked Obama to be his “homeboy” — something then- Vice President Joe Biden had already obliged to.
“Absolutely,” Obama replied with a wide smile, officiating the moment with a handshake.
His sister affirmed to the Post that the moment was a “once-in-a-lifetime experience” that was “life-changing.”
Weaver’s early foray into journalism began in fifth grade when he volunteered for the school newscast. He went on to graduate from Royal Palm Beach High School where he earned a scholarship to Albany State University in Georgia. Most recently, Weaver had been living in West Palm Beach and planned to return to Albany State in the fall to continue working toward a degree in communications. His goal was to cover the NFL as a sports journalist.
A private funeral service limited to family was held yesterday at St. John Baptist Church in Belle Glade, Fla.
