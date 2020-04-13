Former All-Pro NT Damon 'Snacks' Harrison says he 'was hell-bent on getting out' of Detroit

The Detroit Lions tenure of Damon “Snacks” Harrison came to an abrupt end earlier this offseason when the team unceremoniously released him. Now, he’s saying he was never keen on his time with the team in the first place.

During a podcast interview, Harrison said he was looking for a way out of Detroit as soon as he found out he was dealt there during the 2018 season.

Damon Harrison didn't seem to enjoy his time with the Lions. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison wanted out of Detroit

From Detroit’s 97.1 The Ticket:

"When I got there last year it was fresh, it was new and I was a bit angry. And to be completely honest with you, I didn’t want to go to Detroit because of some things that I heard from some guys in the past and some guys who were there," Harrison said on the Green Light Podcast with former NFL defensive end Chris Long. "When I got the call that that’s where I was traded, I didn’t answer the phone for a couple hours. Bob Quinn was calling me and I didn’t pick up the phone because I was trying to figure out a way to get out of it.”

Things didn’t get much better once he was in the Lions organization, as Harrison said he tried his best to get dealt again.

"That was a time where, to be honest with you, we were trying to facilitate a trade. I was hell-bent on getting out of there. It’s nothing against the people of Detroit, the city or anything like that. I’ll forever love the city of Detroit. But I just had to go try to put myself in a situation where I saw myself there for two or three years to end my career, and I just didn’t see myself in Detroit for that long."

While some of Harrison’s worries seemed to come from what he had heard about the Lions’ culture, another concern was his fit in the team’s defense.

Harrison says Matt Patricia played him out of position

Harrison became a first-team All-Pro in 2016 with the New York Giants as a 350-pound, run-stuffing nose tackle who lines up directly in front of the center, or a 0-technique. However, the Lions apparently had a different role in mind for him.

Harrison said he was asked to play the 3-technique, which lines up on the outside shoulder of an offensive guard. While it’s still an interior line position, the duties are different.

"When I got there I didn’t know anything about the scheme. I was a nose tackle my entire career, 1-technique, shade, zero, some 2-wide. I get there and it’s 2-, 3- techniques. Now for me, in my career, the most frightening thing was playing 3-technique because of how far back the guards would sit." When Harrison found out he'd be playing mostly 3-technique in Patricia's defense, he said "I tried to get out of it."

In fairness, there had to have been at least one point where Harrison was satisfied enough to want to stay in Detroit, or was willing to stomach playing for the team in exchange for more money. He signed a one-year, $11 million extension with the Lions shortly before the 2019 season.

Harrison had one of the worst years of his career, and continued to struggle playing under Lions head coach Matt Patricia. Harrison wasn’t alone in not agreeing with Patricia, though he reportedly added that his problems with the coach weren’t personal. He even said the former New England Patriots defensive coordinator is a “great coach, great guy.”

After more than two months of the offseason, Harrison remains a free agent. He discussed retirement at the end of last season, so we’ll see if he ends up finding another team.

