Damon Lindelof’s Secret ‘Star Wars’ Film Nabs ‘Ms. Marvel’ Director

Wilson Chapman
·2 min read

Damon Lindelof is heading to a galaxy far, far away. The acclaimed “Lost” and “The Leftovers” creator is developing a new “Star Wars” film, and reportedly just selected “Ms. Marvel director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy to direct the project.

As originally reported by Deadline, Lindelof is writing the new project, which will be the first film he’s worked on since 2020’s “The Hunt.” The producer and screenwriter is well known for his work in the science fiction realm, with franchises he’s worked on including “Star Trek,” “Alien,” and DC Comics’ “Watchmen,” which he developed an acclaimed TV sequel for in 2019.

IndieWire has reached out to Lucasfilm for comment.

No plot details on what the film will be about, or if any previously existing characters will be featured, have not been revealed. The news arrives during an extended absence of “Star Wars” in theaters, with the franchise releasing most of its installments on Disney+ in the form of series like “The Mandalorian,” “The Book of Boba Fett,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” and the currently-airing “Andor.” The last “Star Wars” films in theaters were 2018’s “Solo” and 2019’s “Rise of Skywalker,” both of which were subject to mixed reception from fans, with “Solo” effectively halting Disney’s plans to release yearly “Star Wars Story” side installments in the franchise.

Other “Star Wars” films are in development, but none have a release date or appear to have made much progress. A “Rogue Squadron” movie directed by “Wonder Woman” helmer Patty Jenkins was announced in 2020, only to be pulled from Disney’s schedule in September. Other films reported to be in the works include installments from Taika Waititi and Kevin Feige, and a trilogy by “The Last Jedi” director Rian Johnson.

Besides helming two episodes of the Marvel Studios Disney+ series “Ms. Marvel,” Obaid-Chinoy is a decorated director, with seven Emmys and two Academy Awards — for her documentary shorts “Saving Face” and “A Girl in the River” — on her resume. The Pakistani-Canadian director is also known for her “3 Bahadur” trilogy, a Pakistani animated film series about three childhood friends who develop superpowers and battle the forces of evil. Obaid-Chinoy will also reportedly direct an adaptation of the Marcus Sakey novel “Brilliance,” with Will Smith producing and potentially starring.

