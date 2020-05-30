Damon Lindelof wants to see a JJ Abrams ‘Superman’ movie

Damon Lindelof would love to see a JJ Abrams Superman movie (Image by Warner Bros)

Damon Lindelof would love to see JJ Abrams’ Superman movie, something that could actually be a possibility since it was recently speculated that Henry Cavil will return to the superhero role in the near future.

During his recent conversation with ComicBook.com, Lindelof opened up about Abrams’ previous script for Superman, which he wrote before they collaborated on Lost, but was eventually shelved for a “variety of reasons.”

“This was all before Chris Nolan came in and basically took over Batman, et cetera, but it all kind of just got lost in the wash,” added Lindelof, before he said that Abrams had “a long-term obsession with Superman.”

“I guess what I would say is I would love to see a JJ Superman movie, but I don't have a take on the character that would be better than that."

J.J. Abrams and Damon Lindelof, winners for Best Network Television Series for "Lost" (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/WireImage)

Lindelof made the above comments after being asked whether or not he would ever consider writing a Superman film, a suggestion that he found “immensely flattering.”

"I think that obviously he's up there with Batman and the two kind of the big two. It's incredibly daunting.”

The Watchmen showrunner then opened up about the issues that regularly confront writers and directors that try to bring Superman to a modern audiences.

“I think the challenge with Superman is always going to be what does Superman mean in the contemporary framework? For a character, for a culture that's basically moved into this sphere of antiheroes, how do you make space for Superman who is sort of the original superhero?"

Unfortunately we’re still not sure when Cavill will actually return as Superman, though, as all that the likes of Variety are currently reporting is that he is in talks to return in an upcoming DC Comics movie.