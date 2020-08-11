Damon Albarn to lead tribute to drummer Tony Allen at AIM Awards

Damon Albarn will perform at the AIM Independent Music Awards in a tribute to the influential Afrobeat drummer Tony Allen.

The Nigerian-born musician, who will also receive the award for outstanding contribution to music, died in April this year at the age of 79.

Blur frontman and Gorillaz co-creator Albarn will be joined by Allen’s friend and student Femi Koleoso of Ezra Collective and Simon Tong, who they both played alongside in The Good, The Bad & The Queen.

View photos Tony Allen (Zak Hussein/PA) More

Gorillaz musicians Seye Adelekan and Remi Kabaka Jr will also feature.

They will perform Go Back from Allen’s album Film Of Life, which featured Albarn on vocals.

Allen, who famously played for Nigerian Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti, has also been nominated at the awards in the best independent track category for his song We’ve Landed, which he recorded with Hugh Masekela.

Rappers AJ Tracey and Little Simz and singer Arlo Parks will appear during the digital ceremony on Wednesday.

View photos Damon Albarn performing with Tony Allen in The Good, The Bad & The Queen (Stars Redmond/PA) More

Rapper Digga D and drummer Moses Boyd lead the nominations after they each secured three nods.

Digga D is shortlisted in the UK independent breakthrough, best independent track and best creative packaging categories.

Boyd is up for the UK independent breakthrough, best independent album and best creative packaging awards.

Pianist Hania Rani and DJs Floating Points and Flying Lotus all secured two nominations each.

The winners of the AIM Independent Music Awards, which this year celebrates its 10th anniversary, will be announced on August 12 from 7pm on SBTV’s YouTube channel in a digital ceremony.