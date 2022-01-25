Damon Albarn Came for Taylor Swift and Deeply Embarrassed Himself. Then He Blamed the Media.

Cheyenne Roundtree
·6 min read
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Reuters; Getty
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Reuters; Getty

Damon Albarn, the frontman of the U.K. rock band Blur and co-founder of Gorillaaz, may be a veteran of the music industry, but the singer made a rookie mistake: daring to speak ill of Taylor Swift.

Sitting down for a chat with the Los Angeles Times, Albarn came ready to chat about his recent solo album, The Nearer the Mountain, More Pure the Stream Flows, his recent Icelandic citizenship status, the shambolic state of English politics, and the Beatles.

But before diving into all that, Albarn kicked off the conversation with a bold claim: Swift doesn’t write her own songs.

Jamie Lynn Spears’ Week From Hell

The 53-year-old was attempting to explain his belief to journalist Mikael Wood that very few modern songs will withstand the test of time, mainly because most musicians have been relying too heavily on “sound and attitude” rather than lyrics of substance.

Wood then brings up Swift, using the 11-time Grammy winner as an example of someone not just depending upon vibes to make quality records, saying that although her music may not be Albarn’s taste, she is an “excellent songwriter.”

Albarn begged to differ. “She doesn’t write her own songs,” he responded. Wood challenged him, mentioning how Swift—who just picked up the National Music Publishers’ Association’s Songwriter Icon Award over the summer—has co-writing credits on all her songs.

“That doesn’t count,” Albarn curtly countered. “I know what co-writing is. Co-writing is very different to writing. I’m not hating on anybody; I’m just saying there’s a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes. Doesn’t mean that the outcome can’t be really great.”

“And some of the greatest singers,” he continued. “I mean, Ella Fitzgerald never wrote a song in her life. When I sing, I have to close my eyes and just be in there. I suppose I’m a traditionalist in that sense. A really interesting songwriter is Billie Eilish and her brother. I’m more attracted to that than to Taylor Swift. It’s just darker—less endlessly upbeat. Way more minor and odd. I think she’s exceptional.”

From there the conversation moved on, and Albarn seemed pretty content with his choice of words—that is, until Swift got wind of the Q&A, which was published on Sunday evening.

“I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this,” Swift shot back on Monday, tagging Albarn in her tweet. “I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really fucked up to try and discredit my writing. WOW.”

“PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering,” she added.

Encouraged by Swift’s call-out, her loyal fanbase, Swifties, sprang into action, furiously spamming Albarn’s mentions. Even musician Jack Antonoff —who served as co-writer on some of Swift’s biggest hits over her past several albums, including “Out of the Woods,” “Call It What You Want,” “London Boy” and “Getaway Car”—chimed in.

“I’ve never met Damon Albarn and he’s never been to my studio but apparently he knows more than the rest of us about all those songs Taylor writes and brings in,” he wrote. “If you were there, cool…go off. If not maybe shut the fuck up?”

By Monday afternoon, Albarn suddenly changed his tune. “I totally agree with you,” he tweeted to Swift. “I had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait. I apologize unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand.”

But it’s hard to see how Albarn’s words were supposedly twisted and churned into so-called “clickbait” when the published article was a direct transcript from the two men’s conversation.

(Wood, the veteran LA Times journalist whose previous bylines include Rolling Stone, Entertainment Weekly and Spin, has not yet responded to Albarn’s implication that he took quotes out of context.)

It’s a shitty approach for Albarn, who seemed to know exactly what he meant when he went to lengths to explain why he felt that even with Swift’s co-writing credits, it wasn’t enough in his book to make her a qualified songwriter. Instead, when he got called out and hit with a barrage of backlash, he buckled and tried to pin the offending remarks on his interview and the publication, painting the media as the enemy.

It’s also wild for Albarn to accuse Swift of not writing her own songs, as she famously was the lone songwriter for Speak Now, her third studio album, which included chart-toppers “Mine,” “Dear John,” and “Enchanted.” (In the album’s deluxe version, Martin Johnson was credited as co-writer for “If This Was a Movie.”)

While Swift does share co-writing credits on the majority of her best songs, often looking to Max Martin, Antonoff, Karl Shellback and Aaron Dessner for assistance, she still is regarded as one of the industry’s top songwriters.

(And who could forget that viral clip of Swift and Antonoff writing the bridge of “Getaway Car,” with Swift quickly pulling together the ending lyrics in a burst of excitement.)

And if Albarn needed any reminder of just how fiercely protective Swift is over her image and work, last year she embarked on a massive feat to re-record her first six studio albums in an effort to make sure her former label Big Machine and Scooter Braun could no longer profit off her.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Jesse Watters Will Take Your Questions on His New Fox News Show but Won’t Change His Aggressive Style (Exclusive)

    With the launch of "Jesse Watters Primetime" Monday night, Watters is opening a conversation with viewers

  • Mystery persists in Canada-U. S. border tragedy; accused human smuggler freed on bond

    FARGO, N.D. — Efforts to identify four family members who died at the edge of Canada's frigid hinterland plodded along Monday as a U.S. judge released the man at the centre of what investigators say was an organized human-smuggling enterprise. Indo Canadian community leaders say they've been fielding phone calls from people in India, fearful that the four found frozen to death just metres from the Canada-U. S. border last week are their missing relatives. "There are quite a few people who were r

  • Notorious NHL tough guy Tom Wilson destroys Bruins player with massive hit

    Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.

  • Penguins rally to edge road-weary Jets 3-2 in a shootout

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored nine seconds apart in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied by road-weary Winnipeg 3-2 on Sunday. The Penguins trailed for more than 40 minutes after falling behind early in the first but recovered late to extend their winning streak to five. Kapanen began the comeback by redirecting a pass from Evgeni Malkin to bring Pittsburgh within a goal 6

  • Scotties Tournament of Hearts women's curling good to go in Thunder Bay, Ont., maybe even with fans

    The Scotties Tournament of Hearts has received the go-ahead to proceed in Thunder Bay, Ont., later this month, but the plan for tickets to the national women's curling championship is still up in the air. Curling Canada announced Thursday it has received approval from provincial health authorities to hold the competition in the northwestern Ontario city. The event is slated to run Jan. 28 through Feb. 6 at Fort William Gardens. "With the advancement of the new Omicron variant, we wanted to ensur

  • 'Underrated' Raptors star Fred VanVleet praised by Blazers coach Chauncey Billups

    Chauncey Billups is a big Fred VanVleet fan.

  • Chiefs outlast Bills in OT to reach AFC title game

    Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce in the corner of the end zone early in overtime, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied to beat the Buffalo Bills 42-36 on Sunday night in a sizzling finish to a wild divisional-round weekend. The lead changed hands three times in the final two minutes of regulation before Harrison Butker, who earlier missed a field goal and extra point, drilled a 49-yarder for Kansas City as time expired to force overtime. The Chiefs won the coin toss, marched swiftly downfield ag

  • 'They have no more hope': Quebec faces calls to reopen organized sports for youth

    Quebec coaches, players and sports federations are demanding the provincial government create an action plan to reopen organized sports for youth, saying the restrictions are having a serious impact on young people's mental health. "For two years, we have had to put sports on hold several times and we are witnessing the harmful effects it is having on our children," Jocelyn Thibault, the director of Hockey Quebec, said Friday. "Kids don't want to move anymore. They have no more hope," said Thiba

  • Sheldon Keefe calls Leafs 'soft and purposeless' after Rangers collapse

    Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe finally blew a gasket after his team squandered a 3-1 lead for the fourth time in its last five games.

  • Canadian hockey phenom Sarah Fillier poised for breakout at Beijing Olympic

    CALGARY — The first time Sarah Fillier played for Canada's women's hockey team, she found herself looking across a hotel room at her heroine. A rapt, nine-year-old Fillier watched on television as Marie-Philip Poulin scored twice for Canada in Vancouver en route to Olympic women's hockey gold in 2010. A teenage Fillier saw Poulin produce the late equalizer and overtime winner to repeat in Sochi, Russia, four years later. "Seeing her just dominate was always really inspiring," Fillier said. Those

  • Chelsea shakes off blues with customary win over Tottenham

    LONDON (AP) — Once Hakim Ziyech's curling, dipping strike landed in the Tottenham goal, Chelsea never looked back. Sure, it took until two minutes into the second half to break the deadlock and the Moroccan was justified in ranking it “10 out of 10." But the space gifted for Thiago Silva's header from Mason Mount's free kick in the 55th minute to seal a 2-0 win on Sunday was a snapshot of this most lopsided of London rivalries. Chelsea should never have doubted its four-match winless run in the

  • 3 Manitoba speed skaters aim to follow in steps of legendary local Olympians, inspire next generation

    Manitoba has a long and decorated Olympic history in long track speed skating that dates back 90 years. Winnipeg's Heather McLean and Tyson Langelaar, along with Alexa Scott of Clandeboye, Man. will compete at next month's Winter Games in Beijing. All three Manitobans were in Calgary when they were named to the 16-person Canadian Olympic long track speed skating team last Monday. Langelaar, Scott and McLean will look to join a special list of Manitobans who have earned a spot on an Olympic podiu

  • Fenton, Williams inactive for Chiefs against Bills

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs were missing backup cornerback Rashad Fenton and running back Darrel Williams against the Bills on Sunday night in a matchup of relatively healthy teams in the divisional round of the playoffs. Fenton hurt his back during pregame warmups last week and was not expected to play against Buffalo, while Williams has been dealing with a toe injury that limited him in the Chiefs' 42-21 wild-card win over the Steelers. That's where the injury list ends for the rematch

  • ECHL player Jacob Panetta suspended indefinitely, cut from team for racist gesture toward Jordan Subban

    Jordan Subban called out the incident on social media, spurring support from his brother and several other prominent hockey figures.

  • Healthy Titans RB Henry will see banged-up Bengals D-line

    CINCINNATI (AP) — If Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry returns for the playoffs Saturday, he'll be running into a Cincinnati Bengals defensive line that is already banged up. The Bengals had been relatively healthy until last week in the first-round playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Stalwart defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, the team's sacks leader, was shaken up last week and

  • Bills enjoy safeties in numbers with Hyde and Poyer

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coming off the excitement of a playoff win, while focused on prepping to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier couldn’t leave his office before sending a congratulatory text to safety Micah Hyde early Sunday morning. For all the emotions he was juggling, Frazier’s mind kept coming back to Hyde’s leaping over-the-shoulder interception of Mac Jones’ pass intended for Nelson Agholor in the end zone to snuff out

  • Olympic dreams come true for Kosovo skier Kiana Kryeziu

    BROD, Kosovo (AP) — Competing in the giant slalom at the Beijing Olympics will be a giant step for 17-year-old Kiana Kryeziu and her country of Kosovo. Kryeziu is the first female athlete from Kosovo at the Winter Games after she met the qualifying standard during races held in Italy. “I really didn’t expect it would happen this early," Kryeziu told The Associated Press. "It was one of my biggest goals. It was one of my dreams and now all is becoming reality.” Not that it's been easy, she said,

  • The biggest Esport tournaments of early 2022

    Here are some of the biggest Esport events you don't want to miss.

  • Gay's 30-yard FG lifts Rams over Brady, Buccaneers 30-27

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns and Matt Gay’s 30-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Los Angeles Rams to a 30-27 divisional playoff victory over Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Brady rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three Los Angeles turnovers, tying the game on Leonard Fournette’s 9-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining. But the seven-time NFL champ

  • What's the best landing spot for Jakob Chychrun?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss potential landing spots for talented Arizona Coyotes defender Jakob Chychrun.