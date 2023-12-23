The damning ‘worsts’ Erik ten Hag’s Man Utd have set this season

Manchester United suffered a 13th defeat in all competitions with a 2-0 loss to West Ham - Getty Images/Matthew Peters

And so the statistics pile up for Erik ten Hag. Manchester United’s abject capitulation to West Ham was their 13th defeat in all competitions, which is the largest pre-Christmas total since 1930/31, a season in which they were relegated. The two strikes conceded in the London Stadium mean they have already let in more goals so far this season than they did in the whole of 2017/18 under Jose Mourinho. Ten Hag’s team have already lost more this term than they did across the entirety of last. Oh, and they have failed to score in their last four matches, the longest barren spell since November 1992.

But stark as those numbers are, it was the manner of the defeat against West Ham that will have chilled anyone of United persuasion to the bone. Once Jarrod Bowen opened the scoring, the visiting fans began to leave in their droves. Because they knew from the moment he did that for them it was over, that to stay was only to prolong the misery. They knew this bunch of players who they spend their hard-earned income following round the country has not the resolve nor the confidence nor, worse, the application to fight back. So they might as well head home. There was nothing for them to see here. Well, apart from Mohammed Kudus rubbing salt into the wound.

And how that certainty of defeat must hurt. Because this used to be the club that was defined by the fightback, by a collective allergy to the very idea of giving up. This, after all, was the operation that prompted the commentator Clive Tyldesley to insist that “they always score” even as they trailed in the Champions League final deep into added time.

That, though, is so last century. Belief in the escapologist possibilities of Fergie Time is a concept that disappeared a long time ago at Old Trafford. A bit like competency in the transfer market, or investing in the infrastructure, or adhering to hygiene standards in the catering department.

Ten Hag even admitted that when the opposition scores first, his side are doomed. “It’s the meaning of the first goal,” he said when asked what happened to United’s history of the stubborn refusal to yield. “You have to take the goal.”

So it was that at the London Stadium once the manager’s single, tactical plan – to escape with a goalless draw – was undermined there was nothing there. Fighting back, after all, is not easy when you have defenders instructed to pass sideways and then back to the goalkeeper, when you have midfielders who cannot retain possession and, most tellingly of all, forwards for whom the very idea of putting the ball in the net is anathema. To add to the stats flurry overwhelming Ten Hag after this defeat, this was the 14th Premier League in which Rasmus Hojlund has failed to score, while Antony has not scored or provided an assist in 19.

Yet, wretched as the hierarchy at United might be, this is one area of the team where Ten Hag cannot escape culpability. Hojlund and Antony were his buys. He wanted them. Interestingly, even as he pushed his employers to spend nearly £90 million to take Antony from his old club Ajax, Mohammed Kudus was there too. West Ham paid about a third of Antony’s fee on him and he has barely stopped scoring since arriving in East London, taking his goal here with the kind of aplomb his fellow Ajax alumnus has singularly failed to show across nearly 18 months in a red United shirt.

In truth, Ten Hag’s obsession with scoring first (he mentioned the need four times in his post match press conference) has worked for him at Everton, Fulham and Burnley. There United grabbed a lead and, albeit often fortuitously, clung on. But when they have gone behind, as against Manchester City, Newcastle, Bournemouth and the rest, his players almost seem to acknowledge that the game is up. Heads go down, morale disappears, panic spreads.

“When not scoring the first goal you have to show character as a team and fight back,” he said. “We have players who can do it, they have proved it in the past. But we have to acknowledge the facts we didn’t do it.”

He might insist he players can come back from conceding first. But only twice this season – against Nottingham Forest and Brentford – have they actually managed it. As statistics go, that is probably the one that speak loudest about the mess Ten Hag, and his goal-shy frontmen, are in.