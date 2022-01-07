Damning Supercut Exposes Republicans Who Flip-Flopped On Trump And Jan. 6

A number of Republican lawmakers spoke out against former President Donald Trump in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that was carried out by his supporters. But it wasn’t long before many of them changed their tune.

A new supercut video from The Recount shows what several key GOP lawmakers said at the time followed by what they said later on:

In case there was any doubt the GOP is still the Party of Trump, this should clear things up. pic.twitter.com/fSs4XsyFyZ — The Recount (@therecount) January 7, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.