The damning stats that show Erik ten Hag should have hauled off Marcus Rashford

Rashford's confidence in front of goal has evaporated - Offside/Simon Stacpoole

Erik ten Hag launched an attack on Alan Shearer’s “stupid” analysis of Marcus Rashford last week but standing by the shot-shy forward in the 3-0 defeat by Liverpool resulted in the manager being jeered by Manchester United supporters.

The boos when Ten Hag made his first attacking substitution made the fans’ view clear. With goals needed to get back into the game, Ten Hag took off Alejandro Garnacho, United’s most exciting attacking player this season, while Rashford stayed on the pitch.

Damning statistic #1: zero goals

It was a little over a year ago that Rashford scored in England’s thrashing of North Macedonia on the home turf of Old Trafford, his final goal in a season when he had the midas touch in front of goal. It earned him a new contract but he has not come close to replicating the form of that season since.

Rashford, who scored 30 goals in that 2022/23 season, only scored eight times in all competitions last season and is yet to score this term.

At one stage in the 2022-23 campaign he was the leading goalscorer at the World Cup and put a strong case to be starting in the games at the business end of the tournament in Qatar. But now, he cannot get into the England team, having been axed from the squad for the European Championship in the summer.

In that golden 2022-23 season Rashford would effortlessly glide in from the left wing and fire shots at goal. All that confidence has gone, which is what Shearer was pointing out last week.

Damning statistic #2: zero shots

For Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville the loud protest by United fans was a message that Ten Hag had got his selection wrong. Garnacho has been positive off the bench in three games so far in the campaign, while Rashford has yet to register a shot on goal.

Rashford did create for his team-mates against Liverpool, with his cross for Joshua Zirkzee an excellent delivery that was invited to be finished. But there was also the moment when he received the ball and did not have the confidence to go forwards and take on Liverpool defender Conor Bradley towards goal. That was his signature move when he was scoring regularly – but that seems a long time ago.