Damning CNN Supercut Reveals Who Tucker Carlson Really Sounds Like Now

Fox News host Tucker Carlson is starting to sound a lot like right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

CNN on Sunday played a supercut of Carlson’s rhetoric matching that of the Infowars host — Both think the government is spying on them, both have pushed conspiracy theories about the coronavirus vaccines, and both have claimed the FBI was behind the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, which was carried out by pro-Trump insurrectionists.

The network’s Brian Stelter and Oliver Darcy also found a clip that suggests the two may be coordinating:

Last week, Carlson claimed the NSA was spying on him and trying to get his show taken off the air.

The NSA has denied the allegations, and Fox News has not backed Carlson in any public way. The network’s news operation hasn’t verified or even reported on the allegations, and its executives have not commented.

“Fox hasn’t said anything,” Stelter noted. “It’s like they don’t believe him.”

Carlson has lost multiple sponsors after he railed against immigrants, and both he and his guests have aired white nationalist talking points.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.