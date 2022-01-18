Damn It Feels Good to Love Yourself - Relish Life Launches with Focus on Treating ACEs

·6 min read

Telehealth Structured Weight Loss Program with Mental Health at its Core

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2022 /Relish.Life stands out in the weight loss industry as an entirely new way to combat weight issues that plague more than half of US adults.

A Day in the Relish Life

Relish is a cutting-edge new approach to weight loss, leveraging a unique focus on mental health in addition to its fully-integrated, multi-disciplinary approach via telehealth and AI. Recognizing that weight gain and retention is a mental health issue, not a lack of willpower, Relish focuses on medically treating core drivers of addictive relationships with food: Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs); adult toxic stress and trauma with the understanding that long term exposure to toxic stress during childhood and later in life, and resultant physiological changes to the brain and metabolism, are a major driving factor of weight gain.

Lighten Up! With Relish

Relish is the only weight loss program that screens for ACEs as part of its treatment protocol. To reverse the impact of ACEs and recognize the significant impact ACEs have on its health care costs, California recently enacted the ACEs Equity Act to significantly expand health insurance coverage for Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) screening. The California Medical Association (CMA) co-sponsored the bill with Children Now. It applies to all healthcare service contracts, including Medi-Cal managed care plan contracts and health insurance policies issued, amended, or renewed on or after January 1, 2022. New Jersey, Alaska, and Tennessee have also served as models for statewide approaches that prevent and address ACEs and develop trauma-informed policies.

ACEs are traumatic childhood experiences that impact people of all races, cultures, and socio-economic backgrounds, including physical, emotional, sexual abuse; physical or emotional neglect; parental mental illness, substance dependence or incarceration; parental separation or divorce; and domestic violence. Research indicates that two-thirds of American adults experienced at least one ACE during their childhood.

Experiencing adversity early in life can affect a person's health, well-being, and success into adulthood. The long-term resulting trauma stress is the root of the most common health challenges, including weight gain and obesity.

Relish Life offers physically tangible and digital connection points.

A groundbreaking study by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and Kaiser Permanente, released in 1998, found that adults who experienced adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), ranging from physical and emotional abuse, and neglect to various forms of household dysfunction, insufficient duration, and intensity, had a significantly elevated risk of heart disease, diabetes, substance use disorder, smoking, poor academic achievement, and early death. It is only now that governments are starting to fully acknowledge the costs incurred to the medical system of ACEs and implementing legislation to reimburse practitioners to screen for it.

COVID-19 has brought additional attention to the impact of ACEs and trauma across the lifespan, which may be exacerbated by disruption in the lives of families; increased family stressors; income, food, and housing insecurity; social isolation; and school closures. During the pandemic, 42% of the population unintentionally gained weight.

"Relish is on a mission to flip the diet industry right side up, using groundbreaking research that ties chronic stress over past trauma to weight gain and retention," said Relish C.E.O. Liz Dickinson. "Diets fail time and time again because they're not addressing the root cause of the issue. Our goal is to help people shed their childhood traumas, learn effective coping strategies and empower them to live healthy, happy lives. We're giving men and women the tools to reclaim the life that is rightfully theirs and leave their past in the past."

Damn, it feels good to love yourself

Relish offers its weight loss solution on a monthly subscription basis, including doctor visits, medications, nutrition, fitness advice, chat support, and weekly facilitated group discussions with Master's level therapists. The startup has brought together a team of the country's foremost physicians on weight loss and ACEs, stress, and trauma to help achieve their mission, including Dr. Vincent J. Felitti - who has more than 50 years of internal medicine experience and extensive knowledge of childhood trauma and obesity. Dr. Felitti is the founder of Kaiser's Positive Choice Weight Loss Clinics and co-led with the CDC on a groundbreaking ACE study of 17,500 adults.

Hand it to yourself; you deserve to Relish life.

In addition to Dr. Felitti serving as a key advisor, the best-in-class Relish team is led by Chief Executive Officer Liz Dickinson, a serial entrepreneur, technology innovator, and inventor of Mio, the world's first wrist-worn heart rate monitor for sports; Chief Operating Officer Shannon Shearn, a serial wellness entrepreneur and founder who brings her experience and personal struggle with health as one of the world's top circus acrobats to her fresh approach and a fresh approach to weight loss through behavioral modification and stress management; Chief Medical Officer Dr. Albert Ray, Supervising Physician of Bariatric Surgery at Kaiser and pioneer in the field of weight loss management; and Chief Behavioral Officer Dr. Brian Alman, acclaimed author of numerous books focused on stress management and weight loss.

Find your plan, and begin to Relish your life again

Since January 2021, the company has achieved several milestones, including a successful pilot with weight loss results of 10 percent in six months, setup of a fully-scalable and legally-compliant telehealth infrastructure, mass production of award-winning packaging. This soft launch generated recurring subscriptions and saw a 50 percent renewal rate in membership.

Leveraging telehealth and AI, the Relish community is always at your fingertips.

"This program is so well designed and coordinated with continuous support for all areas. I especially love the Meditations and Medical aspects of this program," said Relish member Grace B. "I can't say enough about this program. It's improved my life in so many ways, and I have never felt this emotionally whole - it's like a whole new life for me with a new set of skills and tools."

Relish Life - Steps

Relish investors to date include Karen and Ed Zuckerberg; Todd Nelson, producer of The Biggest Loser TV franchise; Dr. Steve Gurland, co-founder of MDTV Live; and other private investors. Advisory Board members include Donald Jones, founder of Qualcomm Life; Paul Schiffner, former SVP Global Strategy and Revenue Growth for Weight Watchers; Tom Waller, SVPSVPSVP Innovation at Adidas; and Casey Santiago, Managing Partner Steel Sky Ventures and Founder of Kangu.

Relish is a new approach to weight loss that is safe, clinically proven, and effective for the long term. The infographic below discusses all of the issues that need to be considered and addressed to make a weight loss plan for life: https://relish.life/weight-loss-isnt-what-you-think.

Additional information can be found online at https://relish.life.

Press Contact:

Evan White
509.995.9105
Evan@EvanWhitePR.com

SOURCE: Relish Life



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/684387/Damn-It-Feels-Good-to-Love-Yourself--Relish-Life-Launches-with-Focus-on-Treating-ACEs

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Rangers' Shesterkin shuts out Sharks 3-0 in return to lineup

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Igor Shesterkin made 37 saves in his return from COVID-19 protocol, Braden Schneider scored in his NHL debut and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider got his first career short-handed goal and an empty-netter to reach 200 goals as the Rangers followed up a 1-0 victory over the Sharks at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 3 with another shutout less than six weeks later. Adin Hill stopped 27 shots for the Sharks, who failed in their

  • Booker, McGee help Suns rout Pistons in Michigan homecoming

    DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from Grand Rapids. “I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often — I grew up about two hours west of here — so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up.” Booker made 11 of his first 14 shot

  • Brady, Buccaneers extend playoff winning streak to 5 games

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are running out of superlatives to describe the impact of Tom Brady. The defending Super Bowl champions improved to 5-0 in postseason games since the 44-year-old quarterback joined the Bucs in 2020, dominating the Philadelphia Eagles 31-15 in a NFC wild-card victory. Brady didn’t have a monster game statistically, but that really wasn’t necessary with a re-energized defense benefiting from the return of several key players from injury, and the offense

  • Timo Meier's epic five-goal game leaves hockey world in awe

    Timo Meier scored five of the Sharks' six goals against the Kings.

  • Reunion will have to wait, Lowry listed out for 'personal reasons' versus Raptors

    MIAMI — The Toronto Raptors' much-anticipated reunion with Kyle Lowry will have to wait a few weeks. The Miami Heat have listed Lowry out for Monday night's game against the visiting Raptors for personal reasons. It would have been Lowry's first game against his former team since he was acquired by Miami this past off-season. The Raptors are scheduled to play in Miami again on Jan. 29. The Heat are slated to play in Toronto on Feb. 1, but there could potentially be no fans at that game if the On

  • Siakam and VanVleet are the perfect pair to usher in Raptors' new era

    Pascal Siakam's recent emergence as a premier playmaker combined with Fred VanVleet's shooting ability has given the Raptors a truly dynamic 1-2 punch.

  • Brady, SB champions focused on Eagles, not personal success

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady’s looking ahead, though not beyond this weekend. No one’s had more success in the NFL playoffs than the seven-time Super Bowl champion, who says his focus is on trying to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Philadelphia Eagles and not a dazzling postseason resume or how well he’s played at age 44. The Bucs (13-4) set a franchise record for wins during the regular season, with Brady joining Drew Brees and Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks in the past 30 years

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and

  • AP Was There: Magic plays center, Lakers clinch NBA title

    PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (AP) — Rookie Earvin “Magic” Johnson steps in and plays center for the injured Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in Game 6 of the NBA Finals with his Los Angeles Lakers holding a 3-2 series lead over the Philadelphia 76ers. Johnson, a 6-foot-9 point guard, finishes with 42 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists to help the Lakers clinch the title with a 123-107 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. The Associated Press is republishing verbatim the story on Johnson's position switch to help clinch

  • Blues legend Chris Pronger celebrates jersey retirement by chugging beer

    Chris Pronger celebrated his jersey retirement by crushing a cold one at the podium.

  • Allen-led Bills throttle division rival Patriots, 47-17

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills erased any doubt of who now rules the AFC East. Allen set a team playoff record with five touchdown passes, including two to Dawson Knox, and Devin Singletary ran for two scores in the first half of a 47-17 throttling of the division rival New England Patriots in a wild-card playoff game Saturday night. Allen finished 21 of 25 for 308 yards in a game Buffalo scored on each of its seven possessions that didn't end with a kneeldown. The Bi

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Timo Meier scores 5 goals for Sharks in 6-2 win over Kings

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Timo Meier set a San Jose franchise record with five goals on Monday, and the Sharks used a huge first period to beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-2. Meier, a sixth-year winger who made his first All-Star team this season, had a hat trick before the first period even ended. He scored his fourth goal less than two minutes into the second period and broke the Sharks’ record with his fifth just 27 seconds before the second intermission. Meier had a chance for his sixth goal midwa

  • Raiders get past turmoil, face AFC champ Bengals in playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (10-7) at CINCINNATI (10-7) Saturday, 4:35 p.m. EST, NBC BETTING LINE: Bengals by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 8-9; Bengals 10-7. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 21-12. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Raiders 32-13 on Nov. 21 in Las Vegas. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Chargers 35-32, OT; Bengals lost to Browns 21-16. RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (28), PASS (6), SCORING (18). RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (19), PASS (13), SCORING (26). BENGALS OFFEN

  • For Scottie Barnes, Rookie Of The Year award is about legacy

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes knows the race for Rookie Of The Year is extremely close this year — and he doesn’t try to hide what it means to him. Barnes spoke about vying for the award as a way to establish his legacy. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Coyotes send Canadiens to 6th straight loss, 5-2

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz and Johan Larsson each had a goal and an assist, and the Arizona Coyotes stretched the Montreal Canadiens' losing streak to six games with a 5-2 win on Monday. Montreal’s first trip to Arizona since 2019 pitted the two teams at the bottom of the NHL standings and the league's two lowest-scoring teams. The teams combined for six goals in the first two periods before shutting each other down in the third. Travis Boyd and Janis Moser also scored for the Coyotes,

  • Lawmaker proposes mandatory neck guards after hockey death

    HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state lawmaker says she plans to introduce legislation requiring all hockey players to wear a neck guard or a similar protective device during practice or games following the death last week of a 10th-grade player whose neck was cut by a skate. While the governing body for interscholastic sports among secondary schools, the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference, requires all hockey players to wear neck protection, the rules don't apply to private sc

  • Team USA reveals men's Olympic hockey roster for Beijing Games

    Team USA released its Beijing Olympic men's hockey roster on Thursday, with players from the NCAA, Europe and AHL comprising the 25-man group.

  • Kevin Durant leaves Nets' game with sprained left knee

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant missed the second half of Brooklyn's game against New Orleans on Saturday night after spraining his left knee in a collision. The NBA's scoring leader left with 5:38 remaining in the second quarter and the Nets announced at halftime that he wouldn't return. He had 12 points in 12 minutes. Durant was hurt when teammate Bruce Brown bumped into a driving Herbert Jones and fell backward into him. Durant grabbed at his knee, tried to walk it off and then asked to be remov

  • Toronto-area motorsport team headed to Daytona for 24-hour race

    Mechanics from Pfaff Motorsports put the finishing touches on their plaid-painted Porsche 991.2 GT3 R race car inside a Vaughan, Ont., vehicle shop on Saturday. They fine-tuned the suspension, checked the aerodynamic settings, and set the wing angle, all before they loaded the car up in a long-haul truck for the trip to Daytona Beach, Fla. — a city synonymous with high-speed car racing. The Greater Toronto Area-based motorsports team is headed stateside to compete for the fourth time in a gruell