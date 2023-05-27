Damian Warner leads Hypo Meeting decathlon event heading in to final round

GÖTZIS, Austria — Damian Warner leads the field with 4,531 points after Day 1 at the Hypo Meeting in Götzis, Austria.

Warner, who won gold in the decathlon at the 2020 Olympic Games, was making his return to competition after 10 months of rehabilitation following a hamstring injury.

He suffered the injury at the end of last year's world championships and missed the Commonwealth Games.

Warner has won the Hypo Meeting a record seven times and each of the previous six.

Fellow Canadian Pierce LePage is in second with 4,513 points.

The competition's final round on Sunday begins with the 110-metre hurdles, followed by discus, pole vault, javelin and the 1,500 metres.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2023.

The Canadian Press