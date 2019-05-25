Damian Warner breaks his own world record 100m time in decathlon

Damian Warner set another decathlon record Saturday in Götzis, Austria, after closing last year's event with a Canadian mark.

He opened this year's Hypo Meeting with a time of 10.12 seconds in the men's 100 metres, 3-100ths of a second faster than his 2016 performance. Warner was also victorious in the 100 a year ago in 10.31.

The 29-year-old from London, Ont., will carry a 160-point lead over Ashley Moloney of Australia into Sunday's final five disciplines at the two-day competition. Germany's Kai Kazmirek is 211 points behind Warner, who amassed a Canadian-best 8,795 points a year ago in Götzis for his fourth Hypo Meeting title.

His old mark of 8,695 was set at the 2015 world championships in Beijing, one month after he won gold at the Pan Am Games in Toronto.

Warner, who moved back home last September from his training base in Calgary to work with his high school coach Gar Leyshon, also led after Day 1 a year ago, despite battling ankle problems that nearly forced him to withdraw before the start of the event.

Warner had moved to Calgary shortly after earning a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio to train with multi-events coach Les Gramantik, longtime coach of former Canadian decathlon star Michael Smith.

After winning the 100 on Saturday, he placed second in long jump with a leap of 7.67 metres, third in shot put (15.34 metres) and high jump (2.00m) and fifth in the 400 (47.38), all season bests.

With 4,596 points, or 31 more than last year, Warner will take a run at Czech Roman Sebrle's Hypo Meeting record of 9,026 points when he competes in the 110-metre hurdles, discus throw, pole vault, javelin throw and 1,500 on Sunday.

On Day 2 last year, Warner needed to run four minutes 42 seconds in the 1,500, the final discipline, to establish a Canadian record. He stopped the clock in 4:26.59, crossing the line third in a field of 20.

Earlier, the 2016 Olympic bronze medallist had set a season-best jump of 4.80 metres in pole vault after recording a no height at the Commonwealth Games when he missed three attempts at 4.50.

Warner began his day with a season-best in winning the 110 hurdles in 13.56. He followed with a season-best throw of 47.32m in discus.