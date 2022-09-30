Damian Lillard on potentially breaking Blazers scoring record: It would mean a lot to me, it would be an honor
Clyde Drexler broke the record in his 12th season. Damian Lillard is set to break it in his 11th. “This feat would mean a lot to me,” Lillard told Yahoo Sports. “Just the respect I have for the organization and for Clyde and how great of a player he was. I think it shows just how productive I’ve been throughout my career. It would truly be an honor.”
Source: Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports
