Damian Lillard picks Giannis Antetokounmpo as the player he’d choose to help him get to the Finals

HoopsHype
·4 min read
Damian Lillard: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Source: Twitter @Dame_Lillard

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Giannis is such a likable/lovable guy that even the fired-up Boston crowd couldn’t muster up a full-throated booing for him in pregame introductions before a Game 7 – 3:38 PM

Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Last time Giannis played a Game 7 against the Celtics, he scored 22 points on 7-17 FG with 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 turnovers. Bucks lost by 16.
But that was a long time ago. Thon Maker and Malcolm Brogdon we’re starting next to him. 😂😂😂 – 3:37 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Not picking against Giannis in a game like this. – 3:32 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters for Game 7:
Al Horford
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Bucks starters:
Brook Lopez
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Wesley Matthews
Grayson Allen
Jrue Holiday3:12 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Bucks at Celtics– TD Garden – May 15, 2022 – Game 7 Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, G. Williams
Milwaukee – Jrue Holiday, Wes Matthews, Grayson Allen, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez
OUT:
Boston: Hauser
Milwaukee: Middleton pic.twitter.com/MvwERYvqH43:12 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks are going with the same starters in Game 7:
Jrue Holiday
Grayson Allen
Wesley Matthews
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Brook Lopez – 3:10 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks will go with the same starters in Game 7 – Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez, Wesley Matthews and Grayson Allen. – 3:08 PM

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
There are also like 10 dudes roaming around the lower bowl in Giannis Greece jerseys lol. Both sides are having fun with it. – 2:51 PM

StatMuse @statmuse
Game 7 record
Tatum: 2-1
Giannis: 1-0
CP: 3-4
Luka: 0-1 pic.twitter.com/Jwhlb1c2dJ2:29 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Knicks say team VP William Wesley will represent the club at Tuesday’s draft lottery. Damian Lillard (Portland) and David Robinson (San Antonio) are among the other known representatives scheduled to appear on the lottery dais.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com2:06 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Giannis Antetokounmpo over his last four games:
✅ 160 PTS
✅ 61 REB
✅ 22 AST
Antetokounmpo is the only player over the last 60 NBA postseasons to average at least 40 PPG, 15 RPG, and 5 APG over a four-game span. pic.twitter.com/PEazqcYPya11:01 AM

Jabari Davis @JabariDavisNBA
we getting another Terminator Giannis game today? – 10:32 AM

Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
Thurman gotta fight Boots Ennis – 10:29 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis
I don’t know why this Horford block on Giannis didn’t get more love. Al was great last night pic.twitter.com/nNZuo6672j5:35 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Massive Antetokounmpo mural unveiled in downtown Milwaukee nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/14/mas…5:01 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Hypothetical: Nets balk at bringing back Kyrie. KD wants out but Portland can’t land him. However, Ben Simmons becomes available.
Would you trade a good player not named Lillard or Simons AND the 6th pick (assuming it remains there) for Ben Simmons?
Me: In a heartbeat. – 12:53 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Klay Thompson last night:
✅ 30 PTS
✅ 8 REB
✅ 8-14 3P
It’s the fourth time Thompson has made at least eight 3P in a playoff game, tying Ray Allen, Stephen Curry, and Damian Lillard for the most such games in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/53pVBkRIXE10:31 AM

StatMuse @statmuse
Most playoff games with 8+ threes:
4 — Steph
4 — Dame
4 — Ray
4 — Klay pic.twitter.com/YBIY8WYJfG12:46 AM

Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
That boy @Jayson Tatum sumn else. Bra from “parts unknown” lol – 11:24 PM

Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Could LaVine join the Trail Blazers to team up with Damian Lillard? lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/05/11/win…8:01 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Damian Lillard no longer intrigued by Knicks’ plan nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/13/rep…3:41 PM

Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Could LaVine join the Trail Blazers to team up with Damian Lillard? lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/05/11/win…4:00 PM

More on this storyline

Jay King: Mike Budenholzer said he’s “beyond impressed” by Ime Udoka, the Celtics coaching staff and the Celtics players. “In that sense there’s just an incredibly high level of respect.” -via Twitter @ByJayKing / May 15, 2022

Adrian Wojnarowski: Boston Celtics center Robert Williams is expected to be active for Game 7 vs Milwaukee today (3:30, ABC), sources tell ESPN. He missed Games 5 and 6 with left knee soreness. -via Twitter @wojespn / May 15, 2022

Brian Robb: Rob Williams will be active for Game 7 today per Ime Udoka -via Twitter @BrianTRobb / May 15, 2022

Latest Stories

