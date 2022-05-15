Damian Lillard picks Giannis Antetokounmpo as the player he’d choose to help him get to the Finals

Damian Lillard: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Source: Twitter @Dame_Lillard

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Giannis is such a likable/lovable guy that even the fired-up Boston crowd couldn’t muster up a full-throated booing for him in pregame introductions before a Game 7 – 3:38 PM

Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh

Last time Giannis played a Game 7 against the Celtics, he scored 22 points on 7-17 FG with 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 turnovers. Bucks lost by 16.

But that was a long time ago. Thon Maker and Malcolm Brogdon we’re starting next to him. 😂😂😂 – 3:37 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Not picking against Giannis in a game like this. – 3:32 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics starters for Game 7:

Al Horford

Grant Williams

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Marcus Smart

Bucks starters:

Brook Lopez

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Wesley Matthews

Grayson Allen

Jrue Holiday – 3:12 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Bucks at Celtics– TD Garden – May 15, 2022 – Game 7 Starters

Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, G. Williams

Milwaukee – Jrue Holiday, Wes Matthews, Grayson Allen, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez

OUT:

Boston: Hauser

Milwaukee: Middleton pic.twitter.com/MvwERYvqH4 – 3:12 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bucks are going with the same starters in Game 7:

Jrue Holiday

Grayson Allen

Wesley Matthews

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Brook Lopez – 3:10 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

The #Bucks will go with the same starters in Game 7 – Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez, Wesley Matthews and Grayson Allen. – 3:08 PM

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

There are also like 10 dudes roaming around the lower bowl in Giannis Greece jerseys lol. Both sides are having fun with it. – 2:51 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Game 7 record

Tatum: 2-1

Giannis: 1-0

CP: 3-4

Luka: 0-1 pic.twitter.com/Jwhlb1c2dJ – 2:29 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Knicks say team VP William Wesley will represent the club at Tuesday’s draft lottery. Damian Lillard (Portland) and David Robinson (San Antonio) are among the other known representatives scheduled to appear on the lottery dais.

More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 2:06 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Giannis Antetokounmpo over his last four games:

✅ 160 PTS

✅ 61 REB

✅ 22 AST

Antetokounmpo is the only player over the last 60 NBA postseasons to average at least 40 PPG, 15 RPG, and 5 APG over a four-game span. pic.twitter.com/PEazqcYPya – 11:01 AM

Jabari Davis @JabariDavisNBA

we getting another Terminator Giannis game today? – 10:32 AM

Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard

Thurman gotta fight Boots Ennis – 10:29 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

I don’t know why this Horford block on Giannis didn’t get more love. Al was great last night pic.twitter.com/nNZuo6672j – 5:35 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Massive Antetokounmpo mural unveiled in downtown Milwaukee nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/14/mas… – 5:01 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Hypothetical: Nets balk at bringing back Kyrie. KD wants out but Portland can’t land him. However, Ben Simmons becomes available.

Would you trade a good player not named Lillard or Simons AND the 6th pick (assuming it remains there) for Ben Simmons?

Me: In a heartbeat. – 12:53 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Klay Thompson last night:

✅ 30 PTS

✅ 8 REB

✅ 8-14 3P

It’s the fourth time Thompson has made at least eight 3P in a playoff game, tying Ray Allen, Stephen Curry, and Damian Lillard for the most such games in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/53pVBkRIXE – 10:31 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Most playoff games with 8+ threes:

4 — Steph

4 — Dame

4 — Ray

4 — Klay pic.twitter.com/YBIY8WYJfG – 12:46 AM

Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard

That boy @Jayson Tatum sumn else. Bra from “parts unknown” lol – 11:24 PM

Josh Martin @LonzoWire

Could LaVine join the Trail Blazers to team up with Damian Lillard? lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/05/11/win… – 8:01 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: Damian Lillard no longer intrigued by Knicks’ plan nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/13/rep… – 3:41 PM

Josh Martin @LonzoWire

Could LaVine join the Trail Blazers to team up with Damian Lillard? lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/05/11/win… – 4:00 PM

