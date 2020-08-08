Missed FTs snowball into petty postgame drama between Damian Lillard, Paul George

Portland blew it on Saturday.

Drama ensued postgame.

The Trail Blazers squandered a late five-point lead in a 122-117 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers in a sequence that included a pair of stunning missed free throws from star guard Damian Lillard.

Clippers guard Patrick Beverley — who sat with a calf injury — reveled in Lillard’s failure from the free-throw line. As did his Clippers bench mates.

The loss meant a lot more to the Blazers than the win did to the Clippers. Portland’s fighting in the bubble for its playoff life.

Lillard was raw postgame. And he was not having it with Beverley’s antics.

He shared some pointed words for Beverley in his media scrum. He also had a message for Paul George.

“Asking me about Patrick Beverley who — I sent him home before at the end of a game,” Lillard said. “Paul George just got sent home by me last year in the playoffs. So they know. “The reason they reacting like that is because of what they expect from me, which is a sign of respect. It just shows what I’ve done at a higher clip more times than not. I’m not offended by it. If anything it should just tell you how much it hurt them to go through what I’ve put them through in those situations previously.”

Tell us how you really feel, Dame.

Lillard’s crowning career highlight is the absurd 3-pointer he sank in last year’s playoffs to eliminate George’s Oklahoma City Thunder. It launched a run to the Western Conference finals and a meme that lives to this day.

Now George is a member of the victorious Clippers.

He didn’t mention Lillard by name in his postgame news conference. But it was clear who was targeted with this jab.

“Some people can play when talking, some people can’t,” George said.

The pettiness didn’t stop there. Oh, no. It was just getting started.

When George got wind of Lillard’s comments, he chimed in on social media.

Lillard, of course, couldn’t let that slide.

George then weighed in again, this time taking a defensive posture in an Instagram story.

