Damian Lillard exits Game 2 with dislocated index finger

A blowout at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers might have got even worse for the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, as star Damian Lillard headed to the locker room with a finger injury. He did not return to the court.

Lillard appeared to suffer the injury when his hand banged against the shoe of Anthony Davis while reaching for the ball late in the third quarter. He later returned to the bench with his fingers taped up.

The Blazers later announced that Lillard had dislocated his left index finger and would not return, with X-rays coming back negative.

The severity of Lillard’s dislocation is currently unknown. Even if it was a minor injury Lillard could have played through, the Blazers were down 85-55 when he exited and had little reason to risk further injury by bringing him back.

