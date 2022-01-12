Damian Lillard to be re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks

Chris Haynes: Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard will undergo surgery tomorrow to address his abdomen injury and he will be re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks, league sources @YahooSports.

Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes

Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes

Thread Re: Lillard: Hard to definitively say what surgery means or come up w/ a good comp moving forward without knowing the exact nature of his injury. The area of concern has multiple muscles that could be in play as this is the transition area from the abdomen & groin. 1/5 – 6:26 PM

Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_

Blazers Injury Report:

Zeller (right patellar) is doubtful.

Powell (health and safety protocols), Lillard (abdominal tendinopathy), McCollum (right lung pneumothorax), Nance Jr. (right knee) and Anfernee Simons (personal reasons) are out for tomorrow night’s game at Denver – 6:26 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Cody Zeller (right patellar fracture) is doubtful and Norman Powell (health/safety protocols), Damian Lillard (abdominal tendinopathy), CJ McCollum (right lung pneumothorax), Larry Nance Jr. (right knee) and Anfernee Simons (personal reasons) are out for Thurs. game vs. Nuggets – 6:26 PM

Mike Richman @mikegrich

I’m sure Dame wants to play again this year. Shoot I bet he wants to play tomorrow night. But it is very hard for me to imagine him playing basketball again this season. Timelines or whatever. – 6:08 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

Damian Lillard’s upcoming absence due to his abdominal surgery could be the best path forward for the Trail Blazers. Get Dame healthy, reshuffle the roster, lose more games and have higher draft odds. This is the best way to build a winner around Dame again. – 6:03 PM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Sean Highkin @highkin

As I wrote Monday (bleacherreport.com/articles/29522…), this is the best plan for all involved. If Blazers are going to give Dame a $107m extension into his mid 30s (which he wants), they’d like for this injury to be fully healed so he ages well and this isn’t lingering. – 5:51 PM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard will undergo surgery tomorrow to address his abdomen injury and he will be re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks, league sources @YahooSports. – 5:46 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

I don’t think Damian Lillard being out changes anything for him being traded. But I do think it opens the Blazers up to do moves they might not have otherwise. Nurkic and Covington for sure, since they are on expiring deals., Maybe Powell. Maybe McCollum.

Reset w/ a high pick. – 5:45 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard to undergo (not necessarily season-ending) surgery nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/12/rep… – 5:42 PM

Casey Holdahl: Talked to @Damian Lillard today, he’s doing well! -via Twitter @CHold / January 12, 2022

Shams Charania: Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard will undergo surgery on Thursday for his abdominal injury and will be sidelined indefinitely, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / January 12, 2022

Brian Windhorst: Damian Lillard is planning to have surgery in the near future to address a lingering abdominal injury, sources told ESPN. The procedure isn’t expected to be season-ending but that is to be determined. -via Twitter @WindhorstESPN / January 12, 2022