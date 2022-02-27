Damian Lillard to be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks

Jamie Hudson: Blazers announce: Damian Lillard has progressed through the initial phase of his rehab from abdominal surgery without any setbacks. Adding– Lillard will begin the reconditioning phase of his rehab next week. He will be reevaluated in two to three weeks. #RipCity

Source: Twitter @JamieHudson_

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports

LeBron James should take a page out of Damian Lillard’s playbook.

#Lakers #LakeShow #NBA

sportscasting.com/lebron-james-n… – 4:42 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Damian Lillard is the latest star to praise Ja Morant’s fearlessness. The Grizzlies point guard put it on display in an “important” momentum game against the Bulls last night. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 4:23 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 4:07 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews

Sean Highkin @highkin

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Jay Allen @PDXjay

Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Suns coach Monty Williams on Donovan Mitchell shooting off the dribble: “We talk about guys like Dame and Steph, but he’s just as good and timely with those shots.” – 1:54 PM

Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_

Blazers Injury Report:

Greg Brown (non-COVID illness) and Winslow (right Achilles; soreness) are questionable. Bledsoe (left Achilles), Ingles (left knee), Lillard (core muscle), Little (left shoulder), Louzada (left knee) & Nurkic (plantar fasciitis) are out for Sunday’s game – 5:21 PM

More on this storyline

Sean Highkin: I asked Joe Cronin what the chances are that Damian Lillard could play again this season if he’s cleared. He said it’s “most likely” Dame doesn’t play again this season. Says he’s doing well with his rehab but given where the season is at, doesn’t make sense for him to return. -via Twitter @highkin / February 10, 2022

Casey Holdahl: Damian Lillard doing some very light shooting after practice. It’s been 25 days since he underwent surgery. -via Twitter @CHold / February 7, 2022

How is Damian Lillard’s recovery coming along? Joe Cronin: It’s coming along great. The surgery was a success. That had been bothering him for years and years. It’s a big relief for him to finally address it. The hope that comes with it is knowing it’s a lot better and that this is really going to enhance his game and hopefully prolong his career. Is there any clarity on when he might return? Joe Cronin: No. We’re going to be patient and make sure he’s fully healed physically and mentally. I think the break for him is really good. These years really ran together the last three. The weight that he carries, that’s a lot. The way he carried through that injury. Physically, we want to make sure he’s good. Mentally, we want to make sure he’s refreshed and ready to go whenever he comes back. -via NBA.com / February 3, 2022