Damian Lillard: ‘I don’t believe in the ring of bust thing’

Damian Lillard: I’ve done so much in my career that I know that I have a great body of work. I will feel that way with or without a championship ring, but the reason I play is for a championship ring. So, I don’t believe in the ring or bust thing, I’m not a fan of that, and that’s why I don’t play my career to that narrative. I’m not making every decision, like ‘Oh I should do this or I should do that to get a ring’, because knowing myself and knowing I feel in my heart and the way that I operate, I don’t think it would be as fulfilling or as great of a feeling as I imagine it’d being if I felt like I got beside myself or stepped outside of myself to try to accomplish that.

Sean Highkin @highkin

Not sure I understand the “This will lead to the Blazers trading Dame and rebuilding” line of thinking. They’d never trade him unless he asked for it, and to put it kindly I don’t think Neil Olshey’s departure will make him want to leave more. In fact likely the opposite effect. – 7:45 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Stephen A. Smith just said on NBA Countdown that New York is the one place Dame Lillard would angle for if he eventually wanted/asked out. Adds, “There are people in his camp who would like him to give Philadelphia stronger consideration.” – 7:14 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Anfernee Simons is out for the Boston game along with Damian Lillard and Nassir Little. pic.twitter.com/1KJ2uEJsKi – 6:45 PM

Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_

Blazers Injury Report:

Anfernee Simons (right ankle sprain), Damian Lillard (abdominal tendinopathy – injury management) and Nassir Little (left ankle sprain) are out for Saturday’s game at Boston. – 6:36 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Anfernee Simons (right ankle sprain) joins Damian Lillard (abdominal tendinopathy – injury management) and Nassir Little (left ankle sprain) as out for Saturday’s game versus Boston. – 6:36 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

4 of the top 10 plpayers in the NBA with the most off the dribble three point shot attempts this season are shooting below 30% on those shots – Damian Lillard, Jayson Tatum, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Paul George – 5:28 PM

Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

Plenty of decisions await interim GM Joe Cronin in Portland:

– Expiring contracts of Robert Covington and Jusuf Nurkic

And of course, taking the daily temperature of Damian Lillard and his future with the organization.

Portland is 11-12 and in 9th place – 12:28 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

We’ve seen enough: It’s time for the Dame and CJ partnership to end. #TheVoidNBA pic.twitter.com/NFJGQadwyZ – 12:22 PM

Some have even suggested that Olshey would have been willing to trade Lillard before moving McCollum, though that speculation will now remain a thought experiment permanently. -via Philly Voice / December 4, 2021

Damian Lillard: I’ve had players around the league tell me, like, ‘Man, you should go here or you should leave,’ because they want it for me. Sometimes you have people around the league that you’re cool with it that have experienced it or have not and see you as somebody that can do something different and have an opportunity to win it so they want that for you. So, they make suggestions and things like that but I think that at the end of the day they respect my stance. It’s not in disrespect to anybody else who made a different decision, it’s just in respect for me standing in what I believe and being able to deal with whatever the consequences are. -via reddit / December 4, 2021

ESPN’s Bobby Marks thinks the Blazers should explore trading Lillard (video link). He believes Lillard may have peaked as a player, pointing to his age (31), huge contract, and the high number of minutes he’s played over the years. Marks thinks it could be worth it to try and extract maximum value for Lillard before it’s too late. However, he acknowledges that the situation will be very tricky for whoever takes over the front office, as Lillard is one of the best players in franchise history. -via Hoops Rumors / December 4, 2021