Damian Lillard on CJ McCollum trade: We both knew that this point would be coming

What are your thoughts now that the trade sending CJ McCollum, a player who you’ve spent so much time with on and off the court, to New Orleans has been finalized? Where is your head at with that great partnership you two have had all these years now coming to an end? Damian Lillard: This is something that me and C, we talked about it over the years, like, this being a possibility. I would say in the last three years it was always something where me and him would talk and he would be like “You know, I might be out of here,” just loosely saying stuff like that and I’d be like “Nah, I don’t think so.” But as time went on we both knew that it’s going to come a point where we might not be a backcourt anymore, whether that was him getting traded or me getting traded. You just never know where teams are, we don’t know as players all the time.

Source: Casey Holdahl @ NBA.com

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Eric Pincus @EricPincus

Interesting, but the Pelicans and Blazers did not require any physicals in the CJ McCollum deal – 3:16 AM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Send me your top CJ McCollum memories.

Big shots. Big games. Maybe a certain block in a certain game 7.

What ya got? pic.twitter.com/mZeLG7i64G – 2:18 AM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

Knew Portland would lose tonight with a big trade and not having Lillard, but not like this. pic.twitter.com/0RiYF1zrLY – 1:28 AM

Ben Cotton @Ben_Cotton15

The Pelicans trading for CJ McCollum is proof that this team is serious about winning and surrounding Zion Williamson with legitimate NBA talent @FOXSportsAUS

foxsports.com.au/basketball/nba… – 1:15 AM

Jason Quick @jwquick

The Trail Blazers traded CJ McCollum and lost some of their identity, while signaling an end of an era. But more importantly, they came to grips with an uncomfortable truth. theathletic.com/3119742/2022/0… – 1:14 AM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

“I love @CJ McCollum, that’s like a real friend of mine… We always been transparent and nothing was different this time where it was like, “I think something could happen” and he was like “Yeah, I know something is going to be coming up.” — @Damian Lillard rip.city/3B8bGYI – 12:40 AM

Story continues

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Brandon Ingram on C.J. McCollum: “He can just flat-out score the basketball. He brings (defensive) attention to our team and shooting, of course. Attention that can get off of me on a nightly basis.” – 11:52 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Asked about #Pelicans addition of C.J. McCollum, Willie Green said, “I think it’s going to elevate our group. C.J. has seen it all. Been to a conference championship. Has won at extremely high levels. He’s a pro. We need more guys like him to elevate our group… I’m excited.” – 11:47 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

TRADE INSTANT REACTION – CJ McCollum to the Pelicans

Some interesting comments from the Local Experts @Jake Madison of @lockedonpels and @Mike Richman of @LockedOnBlazers

“Damian was involved in this. This happened with Dame’s approval”

youtu.be/SwWHrWNDmqw via @YouTube – 11:37 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

The Lakers just gave up 78 in the first half at home, Russ is struggling again and “Dame to the Lakers” is trending. Let me guess… THT, Nunn and a first? pic.twitter.com/fP9qpqcvcF – 11:08 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Jaxson Hayes immediately responds, “Whew, I’m hyped,” to the question of how excited he is to play with CJ McCollum soon. – 11:00 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Willie Green says he has spoken to CJ McCollum. It was brief, but WG reveals they discussed about what he should expect, etc.

CJ also let Green know he’s excited for this opportunity. – 10:49 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Willie Green says he had a brief conversation with CJ McCollum today. Said McCollum was excited about joining this group. – 10:49 PM

Dwight Jaynes @dwightjaynes

Best of luck, @CJ McCollum … and thanks for all the cooperation over the years. Been a pleasure. – 9:42 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

New #Rockets at #TXSN – Pelicans make huge move in acquiring C.J. McCollum ift.tt/AWuO04U – 9:18 PM

David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA

It’s kind of humorous how many of Olshey’s final moves that were supposed to be the support Lillard needed have now been undone.

Snell? Gone. Zeller? Gone. Nance? Gone. Even Powell and Covington? Gone.

Almost like Olshey’s vision for contention was a complete load. – 9:13 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

The Portland Trail Blazers waived Cody Zeller to free up the roster spot to complete the C.J. McCollum trade with the New Orleans Pelicans. – 9:11 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Dame and RoLo reunion pic.twitter.com/pEKI40WLM7 – 9:03 PM

Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_

To @CJ McCollum — This goodbye is an extremely tough one. You’ll be greatly missed in Rip City.

Mr. Midrange, 3J, Mr. Put Them on Skates! CJ always gave it his all here in Portland. I’ll miss our chats about basketball, shoes, and the Seahawks. Good luck in NOLA, CJ!🦈 pic.twitter.com/unQpdISuC5 – 8:58 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

For the last couple weeks when I saw rumors/reports I kept thinking if #Pelicans somehow landed C.J. McCollum it would be an incredible addition, but also thought it was unrealistic to believe he was attainable. Pleased to say I was totally wrong on the latter – 8:52 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

The Blazers have officially announced the McCollum trade to NO and that they have waived Cody Zeller, who was out with a knee injury. #RipCity – 8:48 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

With trade now made official by #NBA, clearance granted to discuss New Orleans’ big additions. During this second-quarter timeout, check out five things to know about #Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum: https://t.co/XamevN3dW8 pic.twitter.com/yPg2paMurG – 8:46 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

Blazers-Pels deal official: Hart, Alexander-Walker, Satoranský, Louzada, a protected ’22 first-round draft pick, the better of NO’s and Portland’s 2026 second-round draft picks and Pels ’27 second-round draft pick from the Pelicans in exchange for McCollum, Nance and Tony Snell. – 8:34 PM

Jay Allen @PDXjay

#Blazers officially announce CJ McCollum trade to New Orleans, and that, in a related move, they’ve waived Cody Zeller. – 8:34 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Trade is official. CJ McCollum is a Pelican. pic.twitter.com/WX8jJ1bAt6 – 8:33 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

C.J. McCollum has reportedly been traded to the @New Orleans Pelicans!



@adaniels33 likes what he’s seeing being built in New Orleans #WBD pic.twitter.com/TaMP8GWPtt – 8:31 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Chauncey Billups declines to answer any questions about the trade because it’s not official yet.

Asked more generally by @Mike Richman what he appreciates about CJ McCollum: “CJ’s a professional scorer. He as a 1990s-type game with a 2020-type flow. He’s a nightmare to guard.” – 8:17 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Chauncey Billups just said that he can’t talk about the CJ McCollum trade per league rules. The deal is technically not official. – 8:17 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Eric Gordon had hoped to be back in the 3-point contest. He’s not. Zach LaVine, Desmond Bane, Karl-Anthony Towns, Fred VanVleet, C.J. McCollum, Luke Kennard, Patty Mills, Trae Young get the nod. – 7:32 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

CJ McCollum is in the 3-point contest at All-Star Weekend. pic.twitter.com/oVtmDv1tgf – 7:30 PM

David Morrow @_DavidMorrow

CJ McCollum of the….. pic.twitter.com/JHPNEEfBAz – 7:29 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

2022 NBA All-Star 3-point contestants: Zach LaVine, Desmond Bane, Karl-Anthony Towns, Fred VanVleet, CJ McCollum, Luke Kennard, Patty Mills, Trae Young. – 7:29 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

VanVleet’s 3-point shootout competition: Desmond Bane, Luke Kennard, Zach LaVine, Cj McCollum, Patty Mills, Karl Anthony Towns and Trae Young.

Scottie Barnes will be in the skills competition. – 7:29 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

It’s the 38th edition of The Blazers Balcony podcast with @brookeolzendam. Brooke beats COVID to discuss the reported deal sending @CJ McCollum to NOLA, CJ’s legacy on and off the court and some of our favorite memories from the 6-3 guard out of Lehigh rip.city/3oBFIim – 7:20 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

One more time. All the best and thanks for everything @CJ McCollum. pic.twitter.com/GO6vtFX5HC – 6:35 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

The Pels finally made their move.

With the acquisition of CJ McCollum, New Orleans hopes to make the next step in its progression.

My thoughts on the addition of a dynamic scoring threat to the backcourt and loss of a rugged defender like Josh Hart:

theathletic.com/3119080/2022/0… – 6:25 PM

Mike Tokito @mtokito

Yeah, trades these days are about cap space, picks, assets, etc. But I hope people take a moment to appreciate what a fantastic player @CJ McCollum was here. Before you start grumbling about no title, blahblahblah, admit: He gave Portland some great, even unforgettable, moments. – 5:51 PM

Ric Bucher @RicBucher

Damian Lillard following Chris Paul model, on board with Portland rebuild foxsports.com/stories/nba/da… – 5:46 PM

Mike Richman @mikegrich

New @LockedOnBlazers is up. On the end of the CJ McCollum era and what’s next for the Trail Blazers

linktr.ee/Mikegrich – 5:40 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

New Dunc’d On Prime: Sabonis/Haliburton and McCollum Trades with @Danny Leroux Join us for our special Trade Deadline sale duncdon.supportingcast.fm/join – 4:27 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Devonte’ Graham on CJ McCollum: “He’s got everything in his bag. Obviously, he’s a hell of a player. He’s going to bring extremely good offense and take a lot of pressure off B (Brandon Ingram) in those 1-on-1 situations.” nola.com/sports/pelican… – 4:25 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

🏀 CJ McCollum trade reaction

🏀 Will James Harden get traded?

🏀 How the Raptors’ depth has led to a successful season

#TheMismatch with @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor: open.spotify.com/episode/7ErG23… – 4:21 PM

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports

The #Blazers roster rebuild efforts after the CJ McCollum trade are crushing the #Lakers hopes of landing Damian Lillard.

#LakeShow

sportscasting.com/lakers-dream-l… – 4:13 PM

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

Having already moved Norm Powell and CJ McCollum, Portland is still engaged in conversations with Detroit on acquiring forward Jerami Grant, sources said. – 3:57 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

How about @Kevin Pelton on the CJ McCollum deal ” Frankly, McCollum should have held negative trade value because of his contract. Instead, the Blazers are getting considerable positive value in return.”

@lockedonpels @LockedOnBlazers – 3:50 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Radio Roulette hotline is LIVE @TwitterSpaces, presented by @UnderdogFantasy.

• CJ McCollum trade

• Sabonis/Haliburton trade

• What’s on deck

Taking your (therapy) calls ⬇️

twitter.com/i/spaces/1YqKD… – 3:34 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

This is now Anfernee Simons’ team.

Well, until Damian Lillard returns. – 3:20 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Damian Lillard two months ago when I asked him about fan/media expressing of “concern” that he should ask out: “They don’t know my life. I go out here and I answer these questions over and over again, and somehow still it’s people skeptical of what I say.” bleacherreport.com/articles/10020… – 3:16 PM

Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs

Blazers just went draft day trading a bunch of stuff to get right back to where they started, if they’re lucky. Problem is, this isn’t a movie. I would bet good money Lillard is gone within a year – 3:04 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Also, CJ McCollum posting some goodbye messages from teammates on his IG story: pic.twitter.com/sAHve5j0PI – 2:55 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

1) Be clear on this: Even if the Blazers fail to rebuild this thing, the bottom line is that they had to take advantage of this opportunity to blow it up.

They were NEVER going to win a title with Lillard/CJ as their best 2 players. I’ve been saying that since Talkin’ Ball 2016 pic.twitter.com/KW94Ld9UMB – 2:50 PM

Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs

I can’t see a way not to trade Lillard. – 2:40 PM

Kevin Pelton @kpelton

Grades up for the trade sending CJ McCollum to New Orleans: es.pn/34oNENb (ESPN+) – 2:35 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

some initial, very reflexive thoughts on the pelicans trading for cj mccollum, portland’s direction, and the potential ripple effects of it all:

https://t.co/RafmhHDZkc pic.twitter.com/mEcRAju9k5 – 2:23 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Double (at least!) @FrontOfficeShow day today! @Trevor_Lane & I break down the big Blazers-Pelicans trade of C.J. McCollum. Then we get the giggles when we get surprised with the Sabonis-Haliburton, Pacers-Kings swap mid show! That video will be up soon!

youtu.be/gXRELFID6jg – 2:23 PM

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports

With the #Blazers going into full rebuild mode, here are five players the franchise could pursue to pair alongside Damian Lillard.

#RipCity #NBA

sportscasting.com/5-players-port… – 2:22 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

Points Gained of Traded Players

(Offensive Metric based on efficiency and possessions used — 3 players each year over 3, about 15 over 2.)

Pelicans

McCollum -.8 (+.2 last year, -1 in 19-20)

Nance Jr. +.3

Blazers

Hart +1 (very good for G

Alexander-Walker -2.4 (2nd worst – 1:54 PM

Ryan McDonough @McDNBA

Pelicans/Blazers trade details with @AnilGognaNBA of @NoTrade_Clause

NOP – adds McCollum, who will be the best offensive guard Ingram and Zion have played with in New Orleans

POR – adds young wing talent (Hart/NAW) and is now one of the few teams with significant ’22 cap space pic.twitter.com/5NV2oTa3Kx – 1:51 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Blazers plan to reshape roster around Damian Lillard sportando.basketball/en/blazers-pla… – 1:46 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

The Pelicans trade for CJ McCollum! Instant grades and reaction podcast! And what does this mean for Lillard? The boys are torn.

ａｎｏｔｈｅｒ

ｃｌａｓｓｉｃ

📼: https://t.co/hIq5TpS8ch

🍎: https://t.co/XjSclyKw9q

✳️: https://t.co/YpCkqbobMa

🅰️: https://t.co/v1qudKTIUE pic.twitter.com/8gtZZIBXrb – 1:20 PM

Jusuf Nurkic @bosnianbeast27

There are friends, there is family, and then there are friends that become FAMILY💯 @CJ McCollum ❤️🙏🏻 #brother4life pic.twitter.com/swf1xkwFBZ – 1:17 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

I’ve been told numerous times that Damian Lillard is absolutely onboard with the retooling of the Blazers roster given that this season is a bust.

I suggest that panicking fans all up in their feelings simply relax and let it all play out. That’s what Lillard is doing. – 1:15 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Going to enjoy a nice Jamba courtesy of @CJ McCollum – 1:12 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: Trail Blazers trading C.J. McCollum, Larry Nance Jr. to Pelicans nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/08/rep… – 1:10 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

At the Tribune, we’re doing a trade deadline live blog to discuss all of the Jazz-impacting news and rumors over the next couple of days.

First update: 1,000 words on the Blazers/Pellies deal. Does this set up a Dame trade?

sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 12:51 PM

Henry Abbott @TrueHoop

The Blazers are rebuilding around Damian Lillard. – 12:46 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

The @LockedOnNetwork is all over the NBA Trade Deadline

Live show Thursday at Locked On NBA on @YouTube Thursday

NBA Insider @adaniels33 breaks down Caris Lavert trade – youtu.be/7pecdk_PD7I

Local Expert @lockedonpels breaks down CJ McCollum trade – youtu.be/C6WXgfb80Ew – 12:21 PM

Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky

Josh Hart is averaging 3.3 PPG as the ballhandler in transition. That ranks fifth-best (trailing Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Ja Morant, Trae Young) in the NBA.

He was traded for CJ McCollum. But perhaps a real contender tries to steal him away.

bit.ly/3gAgyfP – 12:18 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard had six seasons in which they each averaged at least 20 PPG while playing 60% of their team’s games.

That’s the second-most such seasons in NBA history by a duo:

8 – Baylor & West

6 – Lillard & McCollum

5 – Bryant & O’Neal

5 – Curry & Thompson pic.twitter.com/AYDwIAkrYm – 12:11 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

Local expert @Jake Madison on @lockedonpels makes a great point about the CJ McCollum to the Pelicans. The Pels had absolutley no off the dribble three point game and CJ brings that to the table

youtu.be/C6WXgfb80Ew – 12:09 PM

David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA

To be honest, I’m just happy CJ McCollum is escaping the smoldering dumpster fire that is Portland right now. I will always support him. He’s going to miss Oregon wine country, though. – 11:58 AM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Included in the story: CJ McCollum made 2.1 pull-up 3s per game last season. Only 4 players averaged more: Dame, Steph, Harden and Luka. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 11:56 AM

Matt Williams @StatsWilliams

This season, the Pelicans’ guards have combined for 21 20-point games, tied with the Pistons for the fewest in the NBA.

CJ McCollum has 19 20-point games this season and is averaging 20+ points for the 7th straight season. – 11:55 AM

Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh

Damian Lillard-CJ McCollum record together

Regular season: 289-226 (.561)

Postseason: 19-38 (.333)

(via @Basketball-Reference ) – 11:50 AM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

I think CJ McCollum gets automatically put into safe jersey buy territory – 11:48 AM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

New Orleans gets the significant veteran guard it’s wanted: @CJ McCollum pic.twitter.com/WOylANTleo – 11:45 AM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

All James Harden has to do this offseason is put out word that he’s willing to pair up with Damian Lillard in Portland and Brooklyn will trade him anywhere he wants to go. – 11:45 AM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Poll: Has Damian Lillard played his final game in a Blazers uniform? – 11:43 AM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

I get why everyone is focused on the Dame angle in Portland. But if the Sixers wanted to open a max slot in the summer to sign a certain someone, the Blazers are now potentially a lot more useful to them on that front (and from the looks of things, not exactly being managed well) – 11:41 AM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

CJ McCollum is reportedly heading to the Big Easy!

@LegsESPN likes this deal for the #Pelicans #WBD pic.twitter.com/9W1RtxzXLk – 11:37 AM

Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA

The last time the Blazers had significant cap room, they gave out $400 million to McCollum, Evan Turner, Allen Crabbe, Mo Harkless, Meyers Leonard and Festus Ezeli. – 11:34 AM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Pelicans knew they needed to upgrade their back court. They did so by trading for a scorer who’s averaged 20+ 7 straight seasons. From an offensive standpoint, CJ McCollum is the most talented guard Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson have ever played with. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 11:33 AM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

STORY: Pelicans are acquiring CJ McCollum, Larry Nance and Tony Snell from Portland for Josh Hart, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Tomas Satoransky and Didi Louzada and picks, sources tell @Adrian Wojnarowski

espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 11:30 AM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

The Blazers have now moved two contracts belonging to small guards that were worth a combined $140 mill and now have just 2 small guards from the regular rotation remaining on the roster, Lillard and Simons.

All of that money, in a variety of ways, will go elsewhere. – 11:30 AM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Portland’s plan is to fully reshape roster around Damian Lillard now. Portland created a $21M trade exception today, potentially $60M in salary cap space this summer, multiple draft picks and assets via Pels and Clippers trades. Plan is to pursue high-end talent now, not retreat. – 11:28 AM

Jason Quick @jwquick

Of 15 players on Blazers roster, nine are guards (Lillard, Simons, Bledsoe, Hart, Smith Jr., Satoransky, Johnson, McLemore, Alexander-Walker). Gotta imagine more moves ahead … – 11:24 AM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Blazers acquire Hart, Satoransky, Louzada, Walker-Alexander and three picks for McCollum sportando.basketball/en/blazers-acq… – 11:24 AM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

The Pelicans have landed a shooter + versatile big!

Needing to shore up the guard position & roster depth, New Orleans acquires CJ McCollum & Larry Nance Jr. from the Trail Blazers.

Trading Josh Hart hurts, but Nola fills several holes in one fell swoop. https://t.co/UyfV3PGQmH pic.twitter.com/9plfCrW1gp – 11:23 AM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Wherever anyone wants to land on this trade being good or bad, Dame has known what the plan was since he decided to have surgery. What they got back in this trade isn’t going to move the needle one way or the other on him doing the thing he’s repeatedly said he’s not going to do. – 11:21 AM

Michael Singer @msinger

I’ve always thought part of the reason Dame never “asked” out of Portland was out of loyalty. With regard to the optics, it’s a helluva lot easier to leave now — and save face given that you were last one there — considering what’s around him. – 11:17 AM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

I wonder if the Blazers making that move now makes any other teams hold at the deadline for the Dame sweepstakes this offseason – 11:17 AM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

With Pelicans moving Josh Hart to get C.J. McCollum, Pels will be without two players against Rockets tonight that played against them on Sunday. Imagine Jaxson Hayes back in starting lineup until McCollum gets here and Rockets in Wood-Sengun lineup again if Gordon’s out. – 11:14 AM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

From an OKC perspective, CJ McCollum to the Pelicans gives the Clippers more true competition for the play-in.

Play-in tourney is looking like the Clippers, Lakers, Wolves and now the Pelicans.

Ingram, Valanciunas, McCollum and Zion(?) isn’t an easy out. – 11:11 AM

Howard Chen @TheHoChen

There once was discussion/rumors about a CJ McCollum deal possibly fetching Ben Simmons. Now the Blazers are getting Josh Hart and youth for him. – 11:08 AM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Full trade, per sources:

Blazers: Josh Hart, Tomas Satoransky, Nickeil Walker-Alexander, Didi Louzada, 2022 protected first-round pick, two second-round picks.

Pelicans: CJ McCollum, Larry Nance, Tony Snell. – 11:08 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

29 teams should at least ask what the price is for Dame at this point. You might be really surprised at the rate this is going. – 11:07 AM

Dan Favale @danfavale

at the risk of being too soapbox-y: portland is clearly talking to dame throughout all of this. he’s either on board, or they’ve provided him more than adequate cover if/when he asks for a trade. – 11:06 AM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

With CJ McCollum gone, is Damian Lillard next? – 11:06 AM

Michael Dugat @mdug

Unless they valued KP, the Mavs didn’t have the ammo to get McCollum … which is something I feel the FO (Cuban) should wear the blame for.

The cupboard is bare because the FO’s decisions left it so. – 11:06 AM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

All eyes should be on Damian Lillard, Jusuf Nurkic and the Blazers, as Portland hasn’t exactly improved from these trades. The team could still push its chips in to acquire more talent, but they haven’t done so yet. – 11:04 AM

Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST

CJ McCollum has shot an eFG% of 72% on open spot up jumpers, 50% on pull-ups, and 45% on floaters while posting an assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.3 in the half court this season. – 11:01 AM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

This much is clear in Portland: Teams will be emboldened to pursue Damian Lillard in the offseason once the Blazers complete their expected trade of CJ McCollum to New Orleans. Can’t speak to Lillard’s intentions but he’ll be chased even harder now.

More: marcstein.substack.com – 10:57 AM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Mavs will see McCollum in his new digs next Thursday in the last game before ASB – 10:53 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Damian Lillard in the Blazers locker room after he gets back from surgery: pic.twitter.com/gteOlQ63rx – 10:45 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

The Pelicans are in a play in spot. This is their new starting five:

CJ McCollum

Brandon Ingram

Herb Jones

Zion Williamson

Jonas Valanciunas pic.twitter.com/0QGZ4zAlaG – 10:39 AM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Who knows how long Lillard will actually stay in Portland, but Josh Hart is a great fit alongside him, should Dame/the Blazers decide to stick it out. AK – 10:38 AM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

The Pelicans are 13-11 in their last 24 games. After adding CJ McCollum, they are clear favorites to be in the West’s top 10 for the postseason. POR, SAS, SAC, OKC and HOU — I can’t see any of them passing New Orleans. Spurs may be the only team trying to. – 10:34 AM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

CJ McCollum trade: Pelicans finalizing deal to acquire guard from Blazers, per report

cbssports.com/nba/news/cj-mc… – 10:34 AM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

I need to know Jennifer’s thoughts on this C.J. McCollum trade. – 10:33 AM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Well, take C.J. McCollum off the potential Knicks trade list. Multiple reports Blazers are sending him to the Pelicans. – 10:31 AM

Jabari Davis @JabariDavisNBA

Alright, so where is Dame headed? Asking for a friend. I’m the friend. – 10:30 AM

The Ringer @ringernba

Damian Lillard in the Portland Trail Blazer’s locker room pic.twitter.com/PDpkngkKwY – 10:29 AM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

On top of a career 39.6 3PT%, the addition of McCollum should help Pelicans offense in 3 key areas. Nola ranks poorly in pick-and-roll ball handler situations (27th), spot-up shooting (23rd) and isolation sets (30th).

CJ has usually exceled in all of those areas over his career. – 10:29 AM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

CJ McCollum mostly for Pelicans draft compensation? Seemed like there would be more of a payoff. But it also means McCollum not coming East. So there’s that. David Griffin couldn’t get Kyle Lowry, but now bolsters backcourt after basically letting Lonzo Ball walk. – 10:28 AM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Pelicans acquiring CJ McCollum from Blazers for Hart and draft compensation sportando.basketball/en/pelicans-ac… – 10:25 AM

Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald

New Orleans has taken care of both “the Jazz need to break up Rudy Gobert and Derrick Favors” and “the Blazers need to break up Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum” – 10:25 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

It’s going to have to be a LOT more than Josh Hart going to Portland to match salary in a trade for C.J. McCollum. I assume Tomas Satoransky will be in the deal, plus at least one or maybe two other players. – 10:20 AM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

The New Orleans Pelicans are finalizing a deal to acquire Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum for a package around Josh Hart and draft compensation, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 10:19 AM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

CJ McCollum and the Pelicans is just one of those things that makes sense. The Pels have a big need for a player like McCollum AND he is actually available. – 10:18 AM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

The Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans are in serious discussions on a trade centered on guard CJ McCollum, sources tell ESPN. Talks are ongoing today. – 10:11 AM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Locked on Pelicans is live!

🏀 Could the Pelicans have gotten Norm Powell?

🏀 Do the Blazers have more or less leverage with McCollum after the trade

🏀 Caris LeVert trade impact

🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35

Watch on YouTube!

📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/WN9DS2tb25 – 8:22 AM

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

Atlanta and New York have joined New Orleans in the bidding for CJ McCollum, sources said. Plus more details on Portland, Indiana, Sacramento, Boston, Milwaukee and others around the league in our latest @BR_NBA trade deadline notebook: bleacherreport.com/articles/29532… – 7:44 AM

More on this storyline

Damian Lillard: When I’m seeing “CJ To The Pelicans” and stuff like that, it’s like damn, ain’t no coming back from this, this is it. It ain’t gonna be no every day, pull up to the house, dinner on the road, all that stuff. It’s done, he’s on a new team. As much as I understood it and he understood it and we kind of have always communicated in a transparent way, it don’t make it any easier to deal with or to look at. Like man, is it really over? Is the run really over? And that’s where we are. -via NBA.com / February 9, 2022

Damian Lillard: He didn’t want to be traded, he didn’t seek a trade, but he’s smart and we know how this game goes, we’ve been around a long time. So I think he understands and accepted it, but that don’t make it easy. Like “Man, this is my home, I’ve been here for a decade basically. This has been the organization that I’ve played for my whole career and it’s really over.” So I think that’s where he was. He understands, he knows how this game is, but that didn’t make it okay with him, I’m sure. It’s tough. Just like how I’m saying for me, I think he felt the same way. -via NBA.com / February 9, 2022

Scott Kushner: David Griffin tells Bally Sports crew that CJ McCollum is arriving tomorrow night, per McCollum’s request to get started as soon as possible. -via Twitter @ScottDKushner / February 8, 2022