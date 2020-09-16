Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum show no Twitter mercy after Clippers blow 3-1 lead

Clippers guard Patrick Beverley successfully got into Damian Lillard's head last month by mocking him from the bench after Lillard missed clutch free throws.

On Tuesday, Lillard had a response typed out and ready to send. When Los Angeles officially blew its 3-1 series lead to the Nuggets by losing Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals, Lillard fired off his tweet mocking Beverley and the Clippers. He referenced a prior jab from Beverley about the Trail Blazers vacationing in Cancun after being eliminated.

"I guess I should extend this Cancun invite since I haven't made my arrangements yet," Lillard wrote.

@patbev21 I guess I should extend this Cancun invite since I haven’t made my arrangements yet — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 16, 2020

Lillard's backcourt partner CJ McCollum joined in on the social media onslaught against LA. He did so kicking back with a glass (or two) of wine in hand.

It all made for a magical night of NBA Twitter.

My last tweet before I finish this glass. They did vote they ain’t wanna play no more. . . But I didn’t think they was gonna go out like that — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 16, 2020

I wonder if they packed before the game — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 16, 2020

bruuuuuh — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 16, 2020

NBA fans, many of whom dislike Beverley's role as an irritant, enjoyed every second of the drama. Fellow players found it pretty funny, too.

The Clippers, by the way, have never reached the conference finals in their history. Their 104-89 loss to Denver marked the second time they've squandered a 3-1 series advantage in five years — they suffered the same playoff exit in 2015 against the Rockets.



