Damian Kavanagh Exits As MD Of ‘Peaky Blinders’ Co-Producer Tiger Aspect

Damian Kavanagh, the managing director of Peaky Blinders and Netflix’s Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father producer Tiger Aspect, is stepping down after nearly two years.

Kavanagh joined Tiger Aspect in 2019 after a spell running BBC Three, where he commissioned shows including Fleabag. His departure follows Tiger Aspect’s parent company Endemol Shine being acquired by Banijay.

Banijay UK’s executive chairman Peter Salmon said Kavanagh had resigned after the pair had engaged in a “fair bit” of discussion about his future.

“We will be very sorry to see him go, but I’m pleased to say that he has agreed to stay on until the end of November to help Lucinda and I with the transition to life post DK,” Salmon said in a note to staff.

More follows.

More from Deadline

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.