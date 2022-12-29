Dame Vivienne Westwood, legendary fashion designer, dies aged 81

Vivienne Westwood - Philip Hollis

Dame Vivienne Westwood, the legendary British fashion designer, has died at the age of 81.

She passed away peacefully on Thursday surrounded by her family in Clapham, south London, her representatives said.

Andreas Kronthaler, Dame Vivienne's husband and creative partner, said: "I will continue with Vivienne in my heart.

"We have been working until the end and she has given me plenty of things to get on with. Thank you darling."

The pioneering fashion designer, who was born in Cheshire in 1941, came to prominence in the 1970s with her androgynous designs, slogan t-shirts and irreverent attitude towards the establishment.

She is widely accepted as being responsible for bringing punk and new wave fashion into the mainstream with her eccentric creations.

Vivienne Westwood - NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP/Getty Images

In addition to her work as a designer, Dame Vivienne was vocal in her support of numerous social and political initiatives, including campaigning for the release of Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks.

In July 2020, she led a band of protesters chanting "Free Julian Assange" outside the Old Bailey in central London.

"Don't extradite Assange - it's a stitch-up," she said, while suspended from inside a giant bird cage and dressed in canary yellow.

Michelle Donelan, the Culture Secretary, paid tribute to the designer, saying: "A sad day, Vivienne Westwood was and will remain a towering figure in British fashion.

"Her punk style rewrote the rule book in the 1970s and was widely admired for how she stayed true to her own values throughout her life."

Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, added: "Vivienne Westwood was a creative icon who helped cement the UK at the very forefront of modern fashion. My thoughts are with her family and friends."