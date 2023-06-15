Dame Sue Carr named first female Lord Chief Justice in history

Lady Justice Carr Dame Sue Carr Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales first woman in history - Rory Lindsay/Lady Justice Carr

Dame Sue Carr is to become the first female Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales in history.

The Court of Appeal judge will succeed Lord Burnett of Maldon to become the first woman to lead the judiciary since the post was created 755 years ago.

As revealed by The Telegraph, she was one of only two candidates on the shortlist, beating Dame Victoria Sharp, the first female president of the King’s Bench Division and brother of Richard Sharp, the former BBC chairman.

Lady Justice Carr had been a Court of Appeal judge for three years and was appointed a High Court judge 10 years ago.

Alex Chalk, the Justice Secretary, recently said she would be able to choose her own title.

This could see her either retaining the Lord title, opting for Lady Chief Justice or adopting the gender-neutral Chief Justice, currently used in the US, Republic of Ireland and New Zealand.

Lady Justice Carr was called to the Bar in 1987, specialising in general commercial law, before taking silk in 2003 and started her judicial career in 2009 in crime, when she became a recorder.

Dame Victoria Sharp Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales first woman in history - Dafydd Owen/Avalon

The mother-of-three was educated at Wycombe Abbey School, Buckinghamshire, and read law at Trinity College, Cambridge.

In an interview for the school website, she described how she “threw myself into everything I could” at school, including music where she admitted she was “not gifted in any way”.

She recalled: “I chose the viola because I worked out that it would maximise my chances of getting into the school orchestra, something which I was keen to experience. It proved to be a canny choice. Despite my lack of talent, I ended up in the front row pretty quickly!”

Asked about her views on feminism, Lady Justice Carr said: “To me, feminism is having that true freedom of choice. Sometimes, the burden of potential is a heavy one and it is all too easy to go down a certain career path because it seems to be what is wanted of you.

“So perhaps you could be Prime Minister. But if actually you really want to be a painter or teach riding and your circumstances permit it, then that is what you should do.”

