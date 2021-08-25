Dame Sarah Storey wins 15th Paralympics gold medal and Great Britain’s first of Tokyo Games

Dame Sarah Storey’s bid to become the most successful British Paralympian of all time is off to a terrific start on Day One in Tokyo.

Storey - who is already ParalympicsGB’s most decorated female athlete and is now looking to overtake swimming great Mike Kenny, who claimed 16 golds in the pool between 1976-88 - secured her 15th gold medal in the C5 3000m individual pursuit on Wednesday, winning the event for the fourth Games in succession after also smashing her own world record in qualifying.

The 29-time world champion in swimming and cycling triumphed ahead of Crystal Lane-Wright, who took silver for GB.

Later on at the Izu Velodrome, GB’s defending champions Steve Bate and Adam Duggleby took silver in the men’s B 4000m individual pursuit as Netherlands duo Tristan Bangma and Patrick Bos also broke the world record en route to glory.

In the deciding race of the C5 3000m individual pursuit, Storey remarkably caught Lane-Wright inside eight laps following a rapid start, leaving her rival to settle for second place.

The 43-year-old will have a chance to surpass Kenny next week when she attempts to defend her C5 time trial and C4-5 road race crowns.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Storey arrived in Japan having not performed competitively on the track since January 2020 but in confident mood.

She was also without the support bubble of husband and fellow track cyclist Barney, eight-year-old daughter Louisa - who travelled to Rio five years ago - and three-year-old son Charlie.

Yet there were no signs of rustiness or adverse effects in the heats as a superb ride underlined her class and sent a warning to her rivals.

Compatriot Lane-Wright had finished more than eight seconds adrift of that record-breaking time during her initial 12 laps - a personal record of 3:35.061 - and would have needed to have pulled of a major shock to close the gap in the medal race.

It never looked likely to materialise.

Storey, whose illustrious career began as a swimmer and has now spanned eight Games, flew out of the blocks and mercilessly chased down her team-mate to secure another spot at the top of the podium and, in the process, take a major step to further cementing her place in the history books.

French rider Marie Patouillet clinched bronze after beating New Zealander Nicole Murray.

Despite never threatening gold, Lane-Wright was satisfied with her day’s work.

“As much as I’m up against Sarah, it’s me versus me all the time,” she told Channel 4.

“To get such a big PB this morning, to me that’s my gold medal. I can only control what I can do, so I am so pleased for today

“If there’s one person that watches this and thinks, ‘I can do it’ and I inspire them, that’s more than any medal, any race I have ever done.

“Paralympic sport is still really in its infancy and it’s a hard job, but it’s the best job I’ve ever had and I absolutely love it, so please be inspired.”

