Dame Mary Quant, legendary British fashion designer, dies aged 93

Dame Mary Quant, the legendary British fashion designer, has died at the age of 93.

The designer died peacefully at her home in Surrey on Thursday morning, her family said in a statement.

"Dame Mary, aged 93, was one of the most internationally recognised fashion designers of the 20th century and an outstanding innovator of the Swinging Sixties," they said.

"She opened her first shop Bazaar in the Kings Road in 1955 and her far-sighted and creative talents quickly established a unique contribution to British fashion."

She was one of the most influential figures in the fashion scene of the 1960s and is credited with making fashion accessible to the masses with her sleek, streamlined and vibrant designs.

Born in south-east London on Feb 11, 1930, Dame Mary was the daughter of two Welsh school teachers.

She gained a diploma in the 1950s in art education at Goldsmith's College, where she met her husband Alexander Plunket Greene, who later helped establish her brand.

The designer is survived by her son Orlando, three grandchildren and her brother, Tony Quant.

Dame Mary was taken on as an apprentice to a milliner, before making her own clothes and opening Bazaar in 1955, a boutique on the King's Road in Chelsea.

Among her collection, she is arguably best known for conceiving the mini skirt and hot pants, as well as helping to develop the mod style in the 1960s.

A V&A exhibition documenting the first 20 years of her career from 1955 to 1975 is set to open in Glasgow's Kelvingrove Art Gallery And Museum next month.

It follows an international tour which included Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and Japan, along with runs in London in 2019 and Dundee in 2020.

At the time, Dame Mary said: "It was wonderfully exciting and despite the frenetic, hard work we had enormous fun.

"We didn't necessarily realise that what we were creating was pioneering, we were simply too busy relishing all the opportunities and embracing the results before rushing on to the next challenge!"

Alexandra Shulman, the former editor-in-chief of British Vogue, paid tribute to Dame Mary, writing on Twitter: "RIP Dame Mary Quant. A leader of fashion but also in female entrepreneurship - a visionary who was much more than a great haircut."