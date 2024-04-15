Dame Judi Dench helps theatre after funding cut

Dame Judi Dench said the Watermill was "a jewel" [Reuters]

Actress Dame Judi Dench is lending her to support to a theatre after it lost its Arts Council funding.

The Watermill Theatre in Newbury, Berkshire, lost £464,000 of funding last year.

An upcoming show starring Dame Judi is one of a number of events to help the venue raise money.

She described the theatre as "a jewel in the heart of Berkshire that deserves to be supported and relished and celebrated".

"We’re so looking forward to appearing at the Watermill - an exquisite little theatre with an international reach," she said.

Dame Judi has been a "long-time supporter", according the theatre's executive director Claire Murray.

She said the actress knew the previous owners and has "kept in touch" ever since - even sending Christmas cards.

"Having Judi Dench coming to our tiny corner of Berkshire is incredibly helpful," Ms Murray said.

Shakespeare: Judi Dench in conversation with Brendan O'Hea has already sold out, but the theatre is holding a raffle for an extra pair of tickets.

Ms Murray said the support offered by trusts, foundations and corporations had also been "heartening" and she was now "optimistic" about the theatre's future.

The Watermill had a "positive" financial last year, but still needs to rise £870,000 this year.

"We have to find a way to be able to continue to provide the work which we do and do the outreach work," said Ms Murray.

"How we do that is where we've got to get creative."

She said the theatre's audience had been "so enormously supportive".

"With that support comes some confidence for us about the future," she said.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, X, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk or via WhatsApp on 0808 100 2240.

Related Links

Related internet links