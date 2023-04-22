Dame Edna star Barry Humphries dies aged 89

Dame Edna Evarage - ITV/Shutterstock

Barry Humphries, the comedian best known for his character Dame Edna Everage, has died at the age of 89.

The 89-year-old was being treated in hospital in Sydney for a "serious condition" following complications from hip replacement surgery.

Last month, Humphries told the Sydney Morning Herald that he tripped and fell in February, which led to the hip replacement.

“It was the most ridiculous thing, like all domestic incidents are. I was reaching for a book, my foot got caught on a rug or something, and down I went,” he said, adding that he was now in “agony”.

“The result of my broken hip means I now have a titanium hip. You can call me ‘Bionic Bazza’,” he said.

Humphries added that he had plans to go back on tour later this year.

This is a breaking story. More to follow.