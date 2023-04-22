Dame Edna Everage, Australian housewife turned fearless comedy truth-teller

A life publicly lived: Dame Edna in 2012 - AP

Surely Australia’s greatest, certainly most monstrous, comic creation, Dame Edna Everage inspired and challenged, entertained and insulted the public for six decades. Such was the Dame’s pull on reality that when her memoir, My Gorgeous Life, was published in the UK it appeared on the non-fiction bestseller list.

Dame Edna must have been close to 100 when she died, on April 22, 2023. When she first emerged from Moonee Ponds in 1955 she was a young mother, in her thirties. Yet in My Gorgeous Life she admits being born to Gladys and Bruce Beazley in Wagga Wagga’s “Bethesda Hospital in 1930-whatever”. One suspects she has taken a tip from her friend Zsa Zsa Gabor, who, if her admitted birth date is correct, was nine when she entered the 1936 Miss Hungary contest. Edna was proudly fourth-generation Australian.

Her great-grandmother and namesake, Edna Beazley, was apparently convicted of stealing a gladiolus from a Covent Garden florist and transported, not on the First Fleet, but in 1770 on The Endeavour with Captain Cook (Of course The Endeavour carried no convicts. This is a fallacy or – as she would have had it in her fondness for Mrs Malaprop – a phallus.) History was, apparently, not one of the Dame’s many strengths; but then, she always lived in “the moment”.

The inextricable person in her life was Barry Humphries, who, astonishingly, died on the same day as the Dame. In his unauthorised biography, Handling Edna (2009) he recalled his first encounter with Edna in June 1955. By then she was, by her own account, “an unhappily married woman”. She was more than slightly resentful that Norm Everage was considerably older than he had led her to believe. A slight, khaki-faced, ill-looking man, Norm would soon be permanently confined to his room, strapped to a hideous machine to deal with his dicky prostate. They had managed to produce four children, with Edna subsequently winning first prize in a “Lovely Mother” contest. This despite her abiding dictum: “I’ve decided to put my family last. It’ll be best for them in the end.”

The Dame lived her life so publicly that there is little that one does not know. Her passion for “sharing” was irresistible. Yet the disappearance in Wagga Wagga of her first child, Lois, at the claws of a wild koala was not shared until the 1990s. Years later, Edna learnt Lois had not, in fact, been mauled by a marsupial; to Edna, her fate was much worse – she had survived and become a Roman Catholic nun. The parentage of her artistic son (he would grow up to become her couturier), Kenny, was apparently the result of a date-rape by Frank Sinatra at Sydney’s Boulevard Hotel.

Edna’s potential became apparent to Humphries when he attended a performance of a Passion Play at Moonee Ponds’ Holy Trinity Hall in 1955. He saw Edna, as a mauve-haired Mary Magdalene opening the scene at the House of Simon the Leper with the words, “Christ your feet look awful. Let me give them a bit of TLC.” She proceeded to massage Jesus’s feet with Vicks VapoRub then remove it with her wisteria locks. Humphries left at the interval, despite the pleas of Edna’s bridesmaid, Madge Allsop: “Are you staying for the Crucifixion?” He left with the impression that Edna would be hilarious “even if she only read from the telephone directory”. She could be Eliza Doolittle to his Henry Higgins. And the rest is his/her story.

While, physically, Edna bore a more than striking resemblance to Humphries’ maternal aunt, she was inspired by the Humphries’ garrulous daily help, Shores. Edna explained her early approach: “I felt I had something to tell the audience, though I didn’t know what it was. So I told them about themselves. I described my own home and people listened and they said, 'We know that house, we know that lava lamp, we know that picture on the wall, the Chinese girl with the tinted green face.’ And slowly they began to feel that where they lived was not such a boring place, after all, because I had enshrined it in a work of art.”

America did not “get” Edna at first. An appearance off Broadway in the late 1970s was savaged. Humphries vowed that Edna would return to Broadway but not until the critic died. She had to wait 25 years. And so, in 2000, she triumphed with The Royal Tour and won a Tony. A defining moment was, after she had singled out a woman in the audience – whom she nicknamed Sunglasses – and repeatedly targeted her throughout the show before calling her onto the stage. The woman rose and slowly made her way up – with a white cane. The horrified audience gasped; until Edna broke the silence with: “Thank God she didn’t bring her guide dog.” She triumphed too on television with appearances as Claire Otams, a client, later secretary, on Ally McBeal.

Dame Edna in Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie - David Appleby

Meanwhile, her home country had claimed her. In 1972, she appeared as Aunt Edna with her nephew in The Adventures of Barry McKenzie. In the last moments of its sequel, Barry McKenzie Holds His Own, she was dubbed a dame by Australian Prime Minister, Gough Whitlam. Considering he had abolished imperial honours on gaining office, this was a signal gesture. Whitlam had let Dame Edna Everage upon the world. She never looked back.

Throughout the 1980s her fame grew. Television appearances, notably ITV’s An Audience with...Dame Edna Everage, presented a winning formula - Edna insulted the grandest celebrities before a live audience. Sean Connery and Charlton Heston were particular favourites. She said to Jane Seymour. “Jane, you’ve been successfully married three times. What’s the secret of your success?” The Dame Edna Experience, Dame Edna’s Neighbourhood Watch, Edna Time, and The Dame Edna Treatment followed, with twists, but the same blistering energy.

Her plain, ever-silent bridesmaid, Madge, became her foil - forever expressionless, unmoved, a constant presence onstage. This double-act endured almost until Madge’s death at the age of 100.

Edna barely missed a beat when, in 1988, Norm died – felled by the prostate and a ‘testicular murmur’ that had long plagued him. Not one to mourn, the widow Edna founded ‘Friends of the Prostate’. She was, of course, absent at his death and by the time she reached his bedside, there was but “a dent on his pillow”.

Dame Edna would never be seen on-stage (or off) with another of Barry’s stable - the red-faced, yellow-toothed, crimpeline-suited, grossly-endowed cultural ambassador, Sir Les Patterson. The Dame found him revolting. His introduction for her on one show – “Laaaaze un Genelmen, give her the clap; give her the clap she so richly deserves” – did nothing to endear him to her. She also avoided Sandy Stone, the suburban tragic - perhaps he reminded her of the life she escaped and the man her Norm may have become?

She was, of course, a regular Pantomime Dame, but she also played a vivacious Mrs. Crummles in the 2002 television production of Nicholas Nickleby. Of course, on stage, Barry Humphries had been a creditable undertaker, Mr Sowerberry; and a celebrated Fagin but there must have been dozens of Dickensian roles Edna could have brought to life. Her Mrs Jellyby would have been a tour de force.

Dame Edna (Barry Humphries) with Madge Allsopp (Emily Perry) in 1989 - Brendan Monks/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

One imagines the Dame would have had trouble keeping staff but as she constantly told her fans, “they all adore me”. She did however, once report difficulty with her two Hispanic maids who joined her during a lengthy time in the United States. She could not understand, she said, why Immaculata and Contracepcion “fought hammer and tongs”. And an Edna-dig in 2003 in Vanity Fair at the plight of so many Hispanics in the United States brought howls of protest, one from the actress, Salma Hayek.

Edna put it down to professional jealousy – she had been offered the role of Frida Kahlo first but turned it down. “I said, ‘I’m not playing the role of a woman with a moustache and a mono-brow, and I’m not having same-sex relations on the screen’ …..I’m not a racist. I love all races, particularly white people. You know, I even like Roman Catholics.”

For a woman whose strength lay in the vocal rather than the literary, the Dame also proved a popular author. Apart from My Gorgeous Life (which was a tremendous hit in Germany as Mein schrilles Leben), she produced Dame Edna’s Coffee Table Book: A Guide To Gracious Living and the Finer Things of Life (1976) and Dame Edna’s Bedside Companion (1982). Her last book, Dame Edna’s Ednapaedia (2016) summed up her beloved country in 101 objects from Aeroplane Jelly to zinc cream.

In June 2013 during her Eat, Pray, Laugh tour, she announced her retirement but, characteristically, added, “I couldn’t ever relinquish what I do, but it’s certainly farewell to touring. I’ll do one-offs on television and that kind of stuff. I’ll continue to work till I drop.”

Dame Edna on the Eat, Pray, Laugh tour in 2013 - David M. Benett

And so she did – for a few years. Citing her manager Barry’s perfidy (“a leech”), she returned home in September 2019, with her third farewell tour, My Gorgeous Life. She shared her good fortune: “My son has a husband; my daughter has a wife”, distancing herself from some ill-judged remarks by Humphries that gender reassignment was a fashion. She also revealed that she had a new boyfriend, Thomas Markle, the unhappy, reclusive, estranged father of the Duchess of Sussex. And, of course, she remained in close contact with the Palace. They needed her, Possums, still.

The Dame is survived by three children, Bruce, Valmai and Kenny, all of whom she claimed were a disappointment to her. Bruce’s marriage to a Roman Catholic was the greatest blow. Edna had a particularly troubled relationship with Valmai, an angry young woman who looked like an escapee from the cast of Prisoner. In fact at one point she was described as being in “Shoplifters’ Rehab”, which must have proved beneficial as she replaced the beloved Madge on stage as Edna’s foil and slave.

Kenny Everage was probably his mother’s favourite, were there room for anyone but herself. He was a successively a successful dress designer, practising homeopath and influencer and regularly dressed his mother. At first, she was bemused by his companion Clifford Smail and initially bewildered by his confession one day that he “had been locked in the wardrobe for too long and wanted to get out.”

Not for Edna was the fade-away-fast facility, Twilight Lodge, the maximum security nursing home to which she condemned her mother. Till the end, wisteria-wigged, dressed like a bird-of-paradise, she kicked those quite astonishing legs, pursed and curled those lips and spat out the most perceptive, original, outrageous truths ever delivered from any stage, platform, or podium.