Dame Diana Rigg remembered as actress who ‘swept all before her’

Dame Diana Rigg has been remembered as an actress who “swept all before her” after her death at the age of 82.

Best known for her roles in The Avengers, Game Of Thrones and On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, the veteran star of stage and screen was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

She died peacefully at home, her daughter said.

A statement from her agent Simon Beresford said: “It is with tremendous sadness that we announce that Dame Diana Rigg died peacefully early this morning.

“She was at home with her family, who have asked for privacy at this difficult time.

“Dame Diana was an icon of theatre, film and television.

“She was the recipient of Bafta, Emmy, Tony and Evening Standard Awards for her work on stage and screen.”

He added: “Dame Diana was a much-loved and admired member of her profession, a force of nature who loved her work and her fellow actors.

“She will be greatly missed.”

Her daughter, the actress Rachael Stirling, said: “My beloved ma died peacefully in her sleep early this morning, at home, surrounded by family.

“She died of cancer diagnosed in March and spent her last months joyfully reflecting on her extraordinary life, full of love, laughter and a deep pride in her profession.

“I will miss her beyond words.”

Dame Diana was best known for her roles as Emma Peel in the TV series The Avengers and more recently for playing Olenna Tyrell in Game of Thrones, for which she was nominated for a string of Emmys.

