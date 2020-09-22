Dame Diana Rigg makes her final appearance in All Creatures Great And Small

Dame Diana Rigg has made her final appearance in Channel 5 drama All Creatures Great And Small, with the episode dedicated to her memory.

The veteran star of stage and screen – whose career included sixties TV classic The Avengers, a Bond film and the sprawling HBO series Game Of Thrones – died on September 10 aged 82.

Dame Diana played the wealthy Mrs Pumphrey in All Creatures Great And Small and her final episode aired on Tuesday.

Tonight's #AllCreaturesGreatAndSmall is the last appearance of Diana Rigg as Mrs Pumphrey, in what was her final film role. Feel very lucky, as the whole cast did, to have that connection to a great sixty-year classical career. Hope you can join us to say farewell tonight #ACGAS pic.twitter.com/JavOfMUpl5 — Samuel West (@exitthelemming) September 22, 2020

It saw her character doting over her spoiled Pekingese dog Tricki Woo, fearing he may be seriously ill due to malnutrition.

However, it turns out Mrs Pumphrey has been overfeeding him and the dog is dangerously overweight.

The episode was dedicated to Dame Diana, Channel 5 said. While it was the beloved actress’ farewell from All Creatures Great And Small, it is not the last time viewers will see fresh work from Dame Diana.

Before her death she filmed BBC miniseries Black Narcissus, due to air later this year, and the horror film Last Night In Soho, which is scheduled to premiere in April 2021.

Dame Diana had been diagnosed with cancer earlier this year and died peacefully at home, her daughter said.

After news of her death was announced, tributes poured in from across the entertainment industry.

George Lazenby, who starred opposite Dame Diana in Bond film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, said her death had left him in tears.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau played Jaime Lannister in Game Of Thrones and shared one of the acclaimed series’ most memorable scenes with Dame Diana, who portrayed Olenna Tyrell.

In his tribute, he said: “She always raised the bar with her incredible talent, intelligence and wit. An absolute joy and honour to work with. May her soul Rest In Peace.”

All Creatures Great And Small continues Tuesdays at 9pm on Channel 5.