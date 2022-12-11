Dame Beryl Grey, ballerina who was a teenage prodigy at Sadler’s Wells and became an international star – obituary

Beryl Grey in 1950
Beryl Grey in 1950 - Hulton Deutsch/Corbis/Getty

Dame Beryl Grey, the ballerina, who has died aged 95, was one of the great stars of the Sadler’s Wells Ballet in the 1940s and 1950s. A tall, elegant brunette of outstanding technical flair and charisma, she was only 14 when she was hired as Britain’s answer to the “baby ballerinas” of the Ballets Russes era. Invited to perform the great dual role of Odette/Odile in Swan Lake on her 15th birthday, she rushed around the older dancers in the company asking them “how to be wicked”.

Beryl Grey was said to be the one rival whom Margot Fonteyn was less than generous about, and despite a superior technical armoury and a freer, more athletic attack in her style, she was able to escape her shadow only by leaving Sadler’s Wells in her thirties to take up an international career.

Known for her wit and brilliance, she was greatly admired worldwide, and was the first British ballerina to be invited to dance in the Soviet Union, performing with the Bolshoi and Kirov companies. Her style, personality and physical boldness were hailed by the leading choreographers Frederick Ashton and George Balanchine, and even by the Soviets’ fiery prima ballerina Maya Plisetskaya. Later she was also a successful artistic director of London Festival Ballet, inviting Rudolf Nureyev to create his magnificent version of Romeo and Juliet there.

Beryl Elizabeth Groom was born in Highgate, London, on 11 June 1927; her father Arthur managed a furniture factory. Her dancing lessons began aged four, with Madeleine Sharp. She gained a scholarship aged 10 to the Sadler’s Wells Ballet School, while also attending Dame Alicia Owens Girls’ School, Islington, of which years later she became a governor.

Ninette de Valois, the Sadler’s Wells Ballet founder, took her into the wartime company in 1941 when she was only 14. She danced every night for £4 a week and Ninette de Valois changed her stage name to Grey. Prodigiously talented with long, quick legs, she was groomed by two leading Russian teachers, Nikolai Sergeyev, formerly the ballet master of the Imperial St Petersburg Ballet, and Vera Volkova, both of whom had quit the USSR after the revolution and were key influences on the Sadler’s Wells Ballet style.

During the war years of touring ballet, the teenager was a major attraction; for a period she was the only leading ballerina in the classical roles apart from the older Margot Fonteyn – who was well aware that the youngster was a stronger technician than she was, able to perform the celebrated 32 fouettés of Swan Lake tirelessly on either leg.

Rehearsing for Swan Lake at Covent Garden with Bryan Ashbridge in 1962
Rehearsing for Swan Lake at Covent Garden with Bryan Ashbridge in 1962 - Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

After dancing her first Swan Lake at Sadler’s Wells, with Robert Helpmann, Beryl Grey confirmed her exceptional talent with performances of the leading roles of The Sleeping Beauty and Giselle when only 16. However the preference shown for Margot Fonteyn by Ninette de Valois after the war left Beryl Grey on the sidelines, along with other striking ballerinas such as Moira Shearer.

She took private lessons with Audrey de Vos, an unconventional teacher who inculcated a freer movement that helped her to relax and gain confidence. In the legendary Sleeping Beauty production that reopened the Royal Opera House in February 1946, and which sealed Sadler’s Wells Ballet’s international renown on its New York tour in October 1949, Beryl Grey danced the Lilac Fairy to Margot Fonteyn’s Princess Aurora, but garnered her own strong following for her performances in the lead role on other nights.

A critic wrote: “She enchanted everyone with her personal beauty, her sparkle and the dynamic intensity of her dancing”. She was also the featured dancer of the first Covent Garden opera production after the war, Carmen in 1947, attended by the then Queen.

On stage at the Royal Opera House with her husband Sven Svenson after her farewell performance with the Royal Ballet in 1957, though she would return several times as a guest star
On stage at the Royal Opera House with her husband Sven Svenson after her farewell performance with the Royal Ballet in 1957, though she would return several times as a guest star

Beryl Grey’s height limited her opportunities somewhat – she was thought “too big” for leading roles by the company’s major choreographer, Frederick Ashton, though he created several eye-catching feature roles for her, including the glacial Winter Fairy in Cinderella, the Queen of Fire in Homage to the Queen, and one of the seven magnificent ballerinas in his sumptuous exhibition of Royal Ballet feminine lustre, Birthday Offering (1956). He added a beautiful solo in The Sleeping Beauty’s Vision Scene that exploited her long, expressive legs and large scale.

But her individual glamour and seductively athletic attack became most strongly immortalised in the role of the deadly Black Queen in Ninette de Valois’s chess ballet Checkmate, captured in a 1963 BBC television film. She starred in the first three-dimensional ballet film in 1952, Black Swan, based on the Odile character, and when the American ballet choreographer George Balanchine came to London to stage his Ballet Imperial, he found the breezy, bold Beryl Grey much more to his taste than Margot Fonteyn, who confessed she realised she was inferior in the ballet.

While Beryl Grey’s 16-year career with Sadler’s Wells Ballet was luminous, it was widely thought that her chances were suffering in the hothouse favouritism shown by Ninette de Valois to Margot Fonteyn, and in 1957 she quit the newly named Royal Ballet to become an international artist, though she returned several times to the Covent Garden stage as a guest star.

Rehearsing at Covent Garden in 1962
Rehearsing at Covent Garden in 1962 - Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Meanwhile, she had married a Swedish osteopath, Dr Sven Gustav Svenson, 20 years her senior, who saw her dance Swan Lake in Chicago in 1949 and sent her two dozen red roses. He followed her to London, where he would number Elizabeth Taylor, Bob Hope and Lester Piggott among his clients. Their marriage lasted 58 years until his death in 2008, aged 100.

In 1958 Beryl Grey performed in Moscow at the Bolshoi Ballet, where she was treated with great kindness and courtesy by its dancers, and then at the Kirov Ballet in Leningrad (where the young Rudolf Nureyev watched her from the Kirov stalls); the Russians admired her purity of form and beauty of line. In 1964 she danced in China with the Peking and Shanghai ballet companies. She wrote books about both experiences, Red Curtain Up in 1958 and Through the Bamboo Curtain in 1965.

On retiring from the stage, Beryl Grey became artistic director of London Festival Ballet (now English National Ballet) for 11 years, from 1968 to 1979; there, she strengthened the classical repertoire and invited Nureyev to present two landmark productions, The Sleeping Beauty (1975), and his epic version of Romeo and Juliet (1977), which remains a cornerstone of the company. Equally significant was her invitation to the world-famous Ballets Russes choreographer Léonide Massine (of Red Shoes fame) to stage four of his ballets at Festival Ballet.

With Darcey Bussell in 2001
With Darcey Bussell in 2001 - Geoff Pugh

Her policy was to choose prudently most of the short ballets from among proven international works, holding that the public were wary of new works, but also to produce a certain number of new ones, and to rely on the drawing power of famous big ballets in new productions. She also imposed a closer discipline on the company, which caused some discontent among the dancers.

She instigated the company’s first Australian and Far East tours, and heightened the company’s London prestige with first seasons at the Coliseum and the acquisition of their Kensington headquarters, the first time the Festival Ballet had had its own permanent studios and offices.

In 1984 she became chairman of the Festival Ballet, and her many other positions included director-general of the Arts Educational Trust ballet school, Tring, vice-president of the Royal Academy of Dancing, and life president of the Imperial Society of Teachers of Dancing. She was a Director of Birmingham Royal Ballet and also of the Royal Opera House. She was appointed CBE in 1973 and DBE in 1988.

Beryl Grey retained her willowy dancer’s figure into her eighties, doing a 30-minute dance class every morning before breakfast. She had a son with her husband.

Dame Beryl Grey, born June 11 1927, died December 10 2022

