Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe passes $8 million mark as 'remarkable' recovery continues

Damar Hamlin got to FaceTime with his teammates on Friday from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center

The donations keep pouring in for Damar Hamlin.

The Buffalo Bills safety’s GoFundMe surpassed $8 million in donations on Friday, just five days after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The fundraiser, which was launched through Hamlin’s Chasing M’s foundation, had an initial goal of just $2,500 when it was launched in 2020. By Friday afternoon, more than 230,000 people had donated — including Jim Irsay, Robert Kraft, Matthew Stafford, Tom Brady, Russel Wilson and Ciara, Chris Jericho and more.

Hamlin’s father, Mario, both thanked fans in a statement and encouraged them to consider donating to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center’s trauma center, where Hamlin is still receiving care.

“We are moved by the generous support for Damar in this trying time,” Mario said, in part. “The support we've received is a reflection of the person Damar is. Damar started the Chasing M's Foundation to be used as a vehicle to give back to the people who helped him get to where he is today and lift up the next generation of youth … To support our first responders, please also donate to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center trauma center. If you're looking for other ways to support, we ask that you buy your first responders & trauma centers lunch in support of the care that Damar has received.”

Damar Hamlin FaceTimed team on Friday

Though he is still hospitalized, Hamlin’s condition continued to improve on Friday.

The Bills announced that Hamlin’s breathing tube was removed on Thursday night, which allowed him to finally talk with both his family and his doctors. Doctors also said Thursday that he was “neurologically intact,” which is another positive sign in his "remarkable" recovery.

Hamlin also got to FaceTime the Bills on Friday morning, where he reportedly flexed, made a heart symbol and gave a thumbs up.

The NFL will honor Hamlin during all Week 18 matchups this weekend. Players will have the option to wear a custom Hamlin warm up shirt, and Bills players will wear a No. 3 jersey patch. All teams will have the option to outline the “3” in each 30-yard-line number on their field in Bills colors, like the Colts have already done.

All clubs have been encouraged to read a public address before the national anthem this weekend in a “moment of support and love for Damar.”

The Bills will host the New England Patriots on Sunday.

“We just want to love up on him the next chance we get,” Bills quarterback Josh Allen said of Hamlin. “I don’t know when it’s going to be, but if we get to see him again anytime soon, it’s going to be awesome."

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin got to FaceTime with his teammates on Friday from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. (Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images)

