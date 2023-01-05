Damar Hamlin updates: Buffalo Bills player asked in writing if team won the game, doctors said

One of Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s first thoughts after he woke up in the intensive care unit on Wednesday night was to ask, in writing, who won Monday's Bills-Bengals game during which he went into cardiac arrest.

Upon waking up after being sedated, Hamlin followed commands and even was able to communicate in writing. Hamlin remains in critical condition with a breathing tube, according to his doctors, who made their first public comments Thursday about his condition in a news conference held at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

“The answer is yes, Damar, you won the game of life,” Dr. Timothy Pritts said.

Hamlin’s first comments were to a nurse at his bedside, according to doctors, while his family, friends and members of the Bills organization have remained by his side since he was transported to the medical facility.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (31) walks on the field before an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.

"He’s held many peoples' hands," Dr. William Knight IV said of Hamlin.

"He’s been very interactive with them," Pritts added.

Doctors said Hamlin expressed surprise when he was informed he was previously sedated for two days, and for the massive support he has received.

“It’s not only that the lights are on, it’s that he’s home,” Pritts said of Hamlin.

“All of the cylinders are firing right in his brain.”

Hamlin is making substantial progress and his neurologic condition and function are intact, his doctors said.

“It’s been a long and difficult road for the last three days. He’s been very sick, and made a very remarkable recovery and improvement.” Knight said.

“He still has significant progress he needs to make, but this makes a good turning point in his ongoing care,” Pritts said.

The UC doctors credited members of the Bills medical staff for their immediate recognition of Hamlin’s condition, when he did not register a pulse, for responding appropriately with CPR and an automated external defibrillator (AED).

“We cannot credit the Bills medical team enough,” Pritts said. “It's rare to have something this serious happen and to recognize it so quickly.”

The doctors said Hamlin has “many, many steps still ahead of him” on his road to recovery, including breathing on his own, before he can be ultimately discharged.

There’s no timetable for Hamlin’s recovery, as doctors continue to take things day by day.

"What we would like to see before we upgrade him to stable condition would be breathing tube out and continuing to improving from a neurological and respiratory standpoint," Pritts said.

Knight and Pritts hope Hamlin can return to “who he was before this happened,” but also acknowledged “it’s entirely too early” to discuss whether Hamlin can play football again.

Doctors commend Bills' medical staff responsiveness

Dr. Pritts commended the the Bills training staff for immediately recognizing this was not an ordinary injury and that it was something much more serious. Activating the emergency response team was also pivotal.

"Really, this went as well as something like this could go under very challenging circumstances, and they did a fantastic job, which is why we’re here today," Pritts said.

The immediate medical attention, and the standard in which it was deployed, "has led us to be able to discuss these good outcomes today," Dr. Knight said.

Joe Biden, public continue to offer support

Three days after Hamlin collapsed and was resuscitated at Paycor Stadium, support continues to pour in around the world for the Bills’ second-year safety.

President Joe Biden said he spoke to Hamlin's parents "at length."

Biden also shared a message for Hamlin on Twitter on Thursday in response to the health update the Bills provided earlier in the day.

“Damar, like I told your mom and dad (Wednesday), Jill and I – along with all of America – are praying for you and your family,” the tweet said.

Great news.



Damar, like I told your mom and dad yesterday, Jill and I – along with all of America – are praying for you and your family. https://t.co/c838glXNE2 — President Biden (@POTUS) January 5, 2023

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said his team is behind the Bills "100 percent in what they want to do going forward" with their postponed game. Fans have donated millions of dollars to a GoFundMe site Hamlin created in 2020 to buy toys for children ahead of the holidays.

"It's been incredible. It's made a tough situation just a little bit easier," Hamlin's marketing rep, Jordon Rooney, said on behalf of the Hamlin family. "They're so grateful. They are always giving to others, so for so many people to rally around them, they just keep saying how thankful they are."

Jets DB seeks Hamlin jersey to wear during Week 18 pregame

New York Jets star rookie defensive back Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner tweeted Wednesday that he's looking for a Hamlin jersey to wear before his team's Week 18 game Sunday against the Dolphins in Miami.

Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin tweeted the reply, "We got you!"

Any way somebody can hook me up with a Hamlin jersey to wear for pregame this week ? My fanatics jersey won’t be here in time. — SAUCE (@iamSauceGardner) January 4, 2023

Gardner responded that he appreciated Rubin's offer and asked for him to send it to the Jets' facility.

Fanatics announced that proceeds from Hamlin's jersey sales will be donated to the foundation as well.

Pro Football Focus tweeted that Hamlin's jersey has been one of the highest-selling jerseys this week.

Zac Taylor shares what Sean McDermott said to him on sidelines

ESPN cameras captured Bengals coach Zac Taylor and Bills coach Sean McDermott talking on multiple occasions while Monday's game was temporarily suspended. Taylor didn’t disclose what was said in its entirety, but he did reveal that the focus wasn’t on football once Hamlin was rushed to the hospital.

“When I got over there, the first thing (Sean McDermott) said is I need to be at the hospital with Damar. I shouldn’t be coaching this game. That to me provides all the clarity,” Taylor said. “In that moment he really showed who he was. All his focus was just on Damar, being there for him, being there for his family at the hospital. At that point everything trended where it needed to trend. The right decisions were made there.”

Head Coach Zac Taylor speaks to the media.

https://t.co/KkDVcG74rD — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 4, 2023

When will Bills-Bengals game resume?

On Tuesday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the Bills-Bengals game would not resume this week. On Wednesday, the league began discussions about when it would be played.

"Everything is being considered," NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said during a conference call.

The league has not made any changes to the Week 18 regular-season schedule. The Bengals will host the Ravens, while the Bills host the Patriots, both set for 1 p.m. ET Sunday.

Jeff Miller, NFL executive vice president of communications, public affairs and policy, said a decision will be made "in the coming days."

Joe Burrow: 'We’re behind them 100 percent'

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback said he's open to finishing the game against the Bills while the NFL sorts out scheduling, but he said he ultimately supports whatever the Bills think is best.

“I think that would be tough, just scheduling-wise,” Burrow said. “I think whatever Buffalo would want to do, we would want to do. We’re behind them 100 percent in what they want to do going forward."

Burrow and his Bengals teammates consoled Bills players during Hamlin’s medical emergency on the field, and Burrow and Bengals captains visited Bills players in their locker room before the game was ultimately postponed.

Burrow made it clear that the Bengals "didn’t want to go back out there" before the game was called. He added: "I wanted them to know we felt the same way they did."

What happened to Damar Hamlin?

Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins after a 13-yard gain during the Bills-Bengals Monday Night Football showdown. The play appeared to be routine. Hamlin stood up afterwards, but collapsed to the ground with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter.

An ambulance was brought onto the field. Hamlin was treated with CPR and an AED to restore his heartbeat on the field as players from both teams created a human shield around Hamlin as emergency responders worked to resuscitate him. Hamlin was then placed on a stretcher before being transported to the hospital.

The game was temporarily suspended then — one hour and five minutes after Hamlin collapsed — postponed.

It was later revealed that Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest. But what is cardiac arrest, and how might it have happened to Hamlin?

